* German bond yields rise as Greek deal optimism lingers

* Niggling doubts over ECB role in Greek debt swap caps yield rise

* Spanish debt under pressure on sale of 10-year bonds

* Germany finds decent demand at 3.3 bln euro 5-year auction

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Feb 8 German 10-year government bond yields rose to two-week peaks on Wednesday on guarded optimism that Greece will eventually agree to the reforms needed to secure aid and avoid a messy debt default.

Reports that the European Central Bank was still split over whether to contribute to Greece's debt restructuring helped Bunds off their worst levels in late European trade, with the 10-year yield expected to be capped in the coming session around the 2 percent level which has held during recent sell-offs.

Investors will be looking for clarity on the ECB's stance on its role in the Greek debt swap when policymakers meet on Thursday, after the Wall Street Journal reported that it has made concessions over its holdings of Greek bonds.

Italian bonds marginally outperformed German benchmarks as Greece's political leaders met to decide on the painful reforms needed in exchange for a new EU/IMF rescue package.

"The market rather sees the glass as half full and yields coming back to more sustainable levels in Italy and Spain but with 10-year Bund yields still near 2 percent signals that the market is not all that convinced," said Michael Leister, a strategist at DZ Bank.

"Any sort of agreement on Greece will be beneficial to peripherals but as we've seen many times before once the dust settles and the market starts digging into the detail and moving to other topics on the agenda the relief might well fade."

German 10-year yields settled two basis points higher on the day at 1.98 percent, have briefly broken above 2.0 percent earlier to test the top of the trading range seen since the start of the year.

A solid 3.3 billion euro 5-year German auction also helped contain the losses in safe-haven paper although with the bonds relatively expensive compared with other maturities on the yield curve, demand was not as strong as at a January auction .

"The two percent level (in 10-year Bund yields) is key but there's going to be an unwillingness to push that ahead of the European Central Bank meeting tomorrow, especially with all the Greek headlines," a trader said.

A deal on private sector debt holders taking a loss on their bond holdings and politicians agreeing austerity measures is likely to lead to another 10-15 bps rise in the 10-year Bund yields in the coming week, Leister said, and support debt issued by the more indebted euro zone states.

SPAIN DEAL

However, even if a deal was reached, Greece still had to deliver on reforms and the wider euro zone crisis remains unresolved.

A lack of growth in Portugal makes it unlikely it will regain access to capital markets next year while Italy relies on European Central Bank liquidity to support its debt sales.

"There's still going to be lots of ifs and buts but for now you can see how sensitive the market is to any news on Greece," said Nick Stamenkovic, strategist at RIA Capital Markets.

Spanish 10-year bonds underperformed their euro zone peers with 10-year yields 17 basis points higher at 5.27 percent after it sold its January 2022 bond via syndication to raise 4 billion euros..

The deal puts more bonds in circulation and it took the shine off an early rally for debt issued by the euro zone's struggling periphery. Italian 10-year yields were three bps lower at 5.6 percent but failed to break below 5.50 percent. The spread over German Bunds - which hit its lowest since October at 350 basis points in early trade - settled marginally tighter on the day.