LONDON Feb 9 German Bund futures fell on Thursday as markets moved cautiously to price in an agreement among Greek politicians over budgets cuts needed to unlock international aid, despite the latest deadline passing without a full deal.

The Bund future fell 23 ticks to 137.61, and could extend losses on any further signs of progress towards a Greek bailout, with the country's battle to avoid a default likely to overshadow the European Central Bank's monthly policy meeting.

Euro zone finance ministers had hoped for a complete agreement from Greece to speed approval of the country's 130 billion euro bailout. But, despite agreeing most of the required cuts, Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos left Athens for a eurogroup meeting in Brussels with an incomplete agreement.

Nevertheless, the view that only one hurdle remained in the drawn-out process of agreeing the reforms demanded by international lenders was taken as a positive by markets which have priced in an agreement over the course of last few days.

"The market's going to take this pretty well for now. It looks like a done deal," a trader said.

The ECB's policy meeting later in the day was set to play second fiddle to developments in the Greek saga, with few expecting the central bank to cut rates or announce new liquidity measures to support the banking sector.

The ECB may, however, signal it will cut rates at next month's meeting, and was expected to face questioning over whether it was considering taking losses on its holdings of Greek government bonds to help ease the country's debt burden.

The Bank of England was also meeting, with widespread expectations of the announcement of a further a round of quantitative easing.