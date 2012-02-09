LONDON Feb 9 German Bund futures fell on
Thursday as markets moved cautiously to price in an agreement
among Greek politicians over budgets cuts needed to unlock
international aid, despite the latest deadline passing without a
full deal.
The Bund future fell 23 ticks to 137.61, and could
extend losses on any further signs of progress towards a Greek
bailout, with the country's battle to avoid a default likely to
overshadow the European Central Bank's monthly policy meeting.
Euro zone finance ministers had hoped for a complete
agreement from Greece to speed approval of the country's 130
billion euro bailout. But, despite agreeing most of the required
cuts, Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos left Athens for a
eurogroup meeting in Brussels with an incomplete
agreement.
Nevertheless, the view that only one hurdle remained in the
drawn-out process of agreeing the reforms demanded by
international lenders was taken as a positive by markets which
have priced in an agreement over the course of last few days.
"The market's going to take this pretty well for now. It
looks like a done deal," a trader said.
The ECB's policy meeting later in the day was set to play
second fiddle to developments in the Greek saga, with few
expecting the central bank to cut rates or announce new
liquidity measures to support the banking sector.
The ECB may, however, signal it will cut rates at next
month's meeting, and was expected to face questioning over
whether it was considering taking losses on its holdings of
Greek government bonds to help ease the country's debt burden.
The Bank of England was also meeting, with widespread
expectations of the announcement of a further a round of
quantitative easing.