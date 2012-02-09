* Italy 10-yr yields at lowest since October

* Greek deal seen driving investors back to risky assets

* German 10-year yields break above 2 pct but rise seen capped

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Clare Kane

LONDON, Feb 9 Higher-yielding euro zone government debt prices rallied on Thursday, outperforming German benchmarks, after Greek political leaders clinched a deal on painful reforms needed to secure a new bailout, reducing the risk of a chaotic default.

News of the long-stalled deal, which opens the way to a 130 billion euro EU/IMF package that will allow Athens to meet big bond redemptions next month, overshadowed the European Central Bank's decision to keep interest rates unchanged at 1 percent.

Italian debt led the rally among lower-rated issuers, with 10-year yields hitting lows seen in early October around 5.48 percent, while equivalent Spanish yields fell 5 basis points on the day to 5.20 percent.

An expansion of the assets the ECB accepts as collateral for its liquidity tenders, paving the way for banks to grab more three-year loans on Feb. 29, also helped periphery debt to outperform German Bunds.

But with market expectations of a Greek deal having been high for some time, the scope for a sustained Bund sell-off was limited and some were doubtful the risk rally would hold for long with Athens yet to conclude a debt restructuring deal with private bondholders.

"A large part of it is already priced-in. The 10-year Bund yield poked its head above resistance at the 2.03 percent, 2.04 percent level, but that move petered out. We'll probably hover around here in terms of yields and peripheral spreads," WestLB rate strategist John Davies said.

"We still need the PSI (private sector involvement) deal to be completed, we still need to find out quite what the ECB will do on that front, whether it's prepared to be involved in that restructuring of its Greek bond holdings or not."

ECB President Mario Draghi was non-committal on whether the bank would participate in Greece's debt restructuring, although he indicated after intense questioning that the bank could pass profits from its Greek bond holdings to euro zone countries.

The German 10-year yield spiked to 2.05 percent, its highest since mid-December, breaking above the 2 percent level which has formed the upper limit of a roughly 20 bps range seen since the start of the year. March Bund futures fell 74 ticks on the day to settle at 137.10.

Some market participants expect the yield to rise as high as 2.15 percent in coming days once a complete agreement on the Greek bailout and debt swap deal is on the table.

SPAIN DEBACLE

Spanish bonds reversed their earlier climb, which was triggered after Madrid launched an opportunistic 4 billion euro syndicated debt sale on Wednesday, maintaining its aggressive 2012 funding programme.

Still, it lagged the gains made in Italian debt, with their 10-year yield spread shrinking 5 bps on the day to 28 bps.

"The buying we've seen is mainly focused on Italy. After the Spanish debacle yesterday people are a bit wary about taking Spain, but I think domestics are probably in the market there," a trader said.

"A lot of people have this trade on where they're long Italy and short Spain and they think it could go to parity in yield, if not Italy carrying on to trade significantly through Spain."