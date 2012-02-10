LONDON Feb 10 German government bonds
rose at Friday's open after euro zone finance ministers demanded
further measures from Greece before agreeing to a second bailout
package crucial to avoid a messy debt default.
Financial markets were heartened on Thursday after Greek
political leaders clinched a deal on austerity measures and
reforms after weeks of wrangling but the euro zone ministers
said more cuts were needed as well as a parliamentary seal of
approval.
"It feels like running a software update where the status
bar indicates '99 percent done', but then it takes forever to
finish," Commerzbank strategists said in a note.
"Until one knows for sure that the system won't crash,
short-covering in Bunds by fast money should prevail, with
prospects for a deal next week limiting the upside though."
March Bund futures were 40 ticks higher at 137.50
with 10-year yields 2 basis points lower at 2.00
percent after pushing to their highest levels this year at 2.05
percent on Thursday.
"It looks rocky and Greece is going to drag on into next
week," a trader said.
"The market wants it to be done, there's a sell-off every
time there's a glimmer of hope but I think the pendulum has
swung too far in favour of risk-on, although it might be a bit
early to make that call."