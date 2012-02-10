* Bunds rally as euro zone demands more cuts from Greece
* Deadline for extra measures next Wednesday
* Belgium to tap markets for 500 mln euros
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Feb 10 German government bond
prices rose on Friday after euro zone finance ministers demanded
further measures from Greece before agreeing to a second bailout
package needed to avoid a messy debt default.
Ten-year yields inched back below 2 percent but may find it
hard to progress much further with the latest of many deadlines
for Greece to deliver now set for next Wednesday, after which
the ministers will meet again.
Yields on bonds issued by the euro zone's non-triple A rate
issuers nudged higher, unwinding some of Thursday's rally.
"We'll get some kind of deal, but there's the concern about
implementation," said Credit Agricole rate strategist Orlando
Green.
"It may just be kicking the can down the road again as debt
is in unsustainable territory and whether they can deliver
something long lasting is another question. But markets seem to
have had enough of it for now."
Markets were heartened on Thursday after Greek political
leaders clinched a deal on austerity measures and reforms after
weeks of wrangling but the euro zone ministers said more cuts
were needed as well as a parliamentary seal of approval.
"It feels like running a software update where the status
bar indicates '99 percent done', but then it takes forever to
finish," Commerzbank strategists said in a note.
"Until one knows for sure that the system won't crash,
short-covering in Bunds by fast money should prevail, with
prospects for a deal next week limiting the upside though."
March Bund futures were 53 ticks higher at 137.63
with 10-year yields 3 basis points lower at 1.99
percent after pushing to their highest levels this year at 2.05
percent on Thursday.
"It looks rocky and Greece is going to drag on into next
week," a trader said. "The market wants it to be done, there's a
sell-off every time there's a glimmer of hope but I think the
pendulum has swung too far in favour of risk-on, although it
might be a bit early to make that call."
Riskier assets such as equities and government bonds from
the euro zone periphery have rallied this year, helped by the
European Central Bank lending banks almost half a trillion euros
of three-year funds at the end of December.
Italian 10-year yields, for example, are down
almost 2 percentage points at around 5.5 percent, their lowest
since October.
"We...see the resurgence in risk appetite as bringing more
cash from the sidelines into risk assets, periphery included,
without changing the structural, medium-term issues," RBS
strategists said.
"We therefore remain bearish on the EMU periphery in the
medium term."
Belgium will sell up to 500 million euros of 2022 and 2035
bonds in response to primary dealer demand, its debt agency
said. As such the sale is expected to go smoothly.