LONDON Feb 10 French 10-year government bonds underperformed their euro zone peers on Friday, pushing yields higher and the spread over German Bunds wider.

The French/German 10-year government bond yield spread widened 12 basis points to 99 basis points, according to Tradeweb data, as yields rose 6 basis points to 2.96 percent.

"There's been some good selling on screens... in today's market a seller appears and everyone else runs away. France at 100 basis points over (Bunds) is still too rich, I think," a trader said.

Italian and Spanish bond yields also rose as the periphery came under pressure after euro zone finance ministers demanded further measures from Greece before agreeing to a second bailout package needed to avoid a messy debt default.