LONDON Feb 10 French 10-year government
bonds underperformed their euro zone peers on Friday, pushing
yields higher and the spread over German Bunds wider.
The French/German 10-year government bond yield
spread widened 12 basis points to 99 basis points,
according to Tradeweb data, as yields rose 6 basis points to
2.96 percent.
"There's been some good selling on screens... in today's
market a seller appears and everyone else runs away. France at
100 basis points over (Bunds) is still too rich, I think," a
trader said.
Italian and Spanish bond yields
also rose as the periphery came under pressure after euro zone
finance ministers demanded further measures from Greece before
agreeing to a second bailout package needed to avoid a messy
debt default.