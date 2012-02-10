* Bunds rally as euro zone demands more cuts from Greece
* Deadline for extra measures next Wednesday
* Belgium raises 420 mln in mini-auction
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Feb 10 German government bond
prices rallied on Friday after euro zone finance ministers
demanded further measures from Greece before agreeing to a
second bailout package needed to avoid a messy debt default.
Ten-year yields inched back below 2 percent but may find it
hard to progress much further with the latest deadline for
Greece to deliver now set for next Wednesday, after which the
ministers will meet again.
Yields on bonds issued by the euro zone's non-triple A-rated
issuers pushed higher after rallying on Thursday although French
bonds underperformed the wider market after the announcement of
debt auctions next week.
"We'll get some kind of deal, but there's the concern about
implementation," said Credit Agricole rate strategist Orlando
Green.
"It may just be kicking the can down the road again as debt
is in unsustainable territory and whether they can deliver
something long lasting is another question. But markets seem to
have had enough of it for now."
Markets were encouraged on Thursday after Greek political
leaders clinched a deal on austerity measures and reforms after
weeks of wrangling. However, euro zone ministers later said more
cuts were needed as well as a parliamentary seal of approval.
"It feels like running a software update where the status
bar indicates '99 percent done', but then it takes forever to
finish," Commerzbank strategists said in a note.
"Until one knows for sure that the system won't crash, short
covering in Bunds by fast money should prevail, with prospects
for a deal next week limiting the upside though."
European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso expressed
confidence the bailout package would be finalised next week but
said Athens needed to implement structural reforms to restore
confidence in its economy.
March Bund futures were 87 ticks higher at 137.97
with 10-year yields 6.5 basis points lower at 1.96
percent after pushing to their highest levels this year at 2.05
percent on Thursday.
"We're seeing a bit of a counter reaction to yesterday's
euphoria but it feels like a never-ending story," a trader said.
Riskier assets such as equities and government bonds of
peripheral euro zone members have rallied this year, helped by
the European Central Bank lending banks almost half a trillion
euros of three-year funds at the end of December and optimism
that a Greek deal will be done.
Italian 10-year yields, for example, are down
almost 2 percentage points at around 5.55 percent, close to
their lowest since October.
"We ... see the resurgence in risk appetite as bringing more
cash from the sidelines into risk assets, periphery included,
without changing the structural, medium-term issues," RBS
strategists said.
"We therefore remain bearish on the EMU periphery in the
medium term."
Credit Suisse strategist Michelle Bradley also said she saw
risks that peripheral bond spreads over Bunds would widen again
especially given the many uncertainties over Greece.
"For both Italy and Spain we don't yet see widespread
interest from investors to get long bonds," she said.
"Buying seems to be restricted to the domestic investor base
and at that to the short end of the curve. Until we see some
evidence of diversified buying of these bonds we remain
extremely cautious."
The bank suggests positioning for a spread widening to sell
Italian bonds versus Spanish ones as Spain's success in raising
a third of its 2012 funding target already should be supportive.
Belgium sold 420 million euros ($559 million) of long-dated
bonds on Friday in a small mid-month auction designed to tap
specific investor interest for its non-benchmark debt.