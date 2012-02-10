* Bunds rally as euro zone demands more cuts from Greece * Deadline for extra measures next Wednesday * Belgium raises 420 mln in mini-auction By Kirsten Donovan LONDON, Feb 10 German government bond prices rallied on Friday after euro zone finance ministers demanded further measures from Greece before agreeing to a second bailout package needed to avoid a messy debt default. Ten-year yields inched back below 2 percent but may find it hard to progress much further with the latest deadline for Greece to deliver now set for next Wednesday, after which the ministers will meet again. Yields on bonds issued by the euro zone's non-triple A-rated issuers pushed higher after rallying on Thursday although French bonds underperformed the wider market after the announcement of debt auctions next week. "We'll get some kind of deal, but there's the concern about implementation," said Credit Agricole rate strategist Orlando Green. "It may just be kicking the can down the road again as debt is in unsustainable territory and whether they can deliver something long lasting is another question. But markets seem to have had enough of it for now." Markets were encouraged on Thursday after Greek political leaders clinched a deal on austerity measures and reforms after weeks of wrangling. However, euro zone ministers later said more cuts were needed as well as a parliamentary seal of approval. "It feels like running a software update where the status bar indicates '99 percent done', but then it takes forever to finish," Commerzbank strategists said in a note. "Until one knows for sure that the system won't crash, short covering in Bunds by fast money should prevail, with prospects for a deal next week limiting the upside though." European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso expressed confidence the bailout package would be finalised next week but said Athens needed to implement structural reforms to restore confidence in its economy. March Bund futures were 87 ticks higher at 137.97 with 10-year yields 6.5 basis points lower at 1.96 percent after pushing to their highest levels this year at 2.05 percent on Thursday. "We're seeing a bit of a counter reaction to yesterday's euphoria but it feels like a never-ending story," a trader said. Riskier assets such as equities and government bonds of peripheral euro zone members have rallied this year, helped by the European Central Bank lending banks almost half a trillion euros of three-year funds at the end of December and optimism that a Greek deal will be done. Italian 10-year yields, for example, are down almost 2 percentage points at around 5.55 percent, close to their lowest since October. "We ... see the resurgence in risk appetite as bringing more cash from the sidelines into risk assets, periphery included, without changing the structural, medium-term issues," RBS strategists said. "We therefore remain bearish on the EMU periphery in the medium term." Credit Suisse strategist Michelle Bradley also said she saw risks that peripheral bond spreads over Bunds would widen again especially given the many uncertainties over Greece. "For both Italy and Spain we don't yet see widespread interest from investors to get long bonds," she said. "Buying seems to be restricted to the domestic investor base and at that to the short end of the curve. Until we see some evidence of diversified buying of these bonds we remain extremely cautious." The bank suggests positioning for a spread widening to sell Italian bonds versus Spanish ones as Spain's success in raising a third of its 2012 funding target already should be supportive. Belgium sold 420 million euros ($559 million) of long-dated bonds on Friday in a small mid-month auction designed to tap specific investor interest for its non-benchmark debt.