LONDON Feb 10 Portuguese government bond
yields fell on Friday, narrowing the spread over German bonds
after the German finance minister said his country was ready to
accept changes to Portugal's bailout deal.
"If there is a necessity for an adjustment of the Portuguese
programme, we will be ready to do that," Schaeuble was heard
saying on Thursday in a recording aired by television channel
TVI during a private conversation with Portugal's finance
minister, Vitor Gaspar.
Ten-year Portuguese bond yields were 60 basis
points lower at 12.83 percent, narrowing the spread over Bunds
to 1090 basis points.
Two-year yields were over 70 basis points lower
at 14.49 percent, although traders said there were no flows
behind the price moves.
Yields on bonds issued by Spain and Italy continued to rise
as the Greek bailout saga dragged on.