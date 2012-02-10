* Bunds rise by over a point on Greek bailout concern
* Italian, Spanish yields rise on uncertainty
* Portuguese debt rallies on German bailout support
* Heavy supply schedule may add to pressure on Spain, Italy
By Clare Kane and William James
LONDON, Feb 10 Bunds rallied on Friday as
fresh Greek political chaos threatened to derail the country's
progress toward a vital bailout, hurting riskier bonds and
leaving market sentiment hanging on events in Athens.
Hopes Greece would agree to austerity measures demanded as a
condition of it receiving a 130 billion bailout suffered a
setback on Friday when the smaller far-right LAOS party in the
government said it would not vote for the measures in a crucial
parliament vote on Sunday.
Spreads between the yields on benchmark German debt and
Italian and Spanish bonds widened immediately after the leader
of a far-right party in the Greek coalition said he would not
vote for the austerity agreement.
"What we're seeing is a pronounced cool down in euphoria,"
said Michael Leister, a strategist at DZ Bank.
The yield on Spanish 10-year debt rose 19
basis points to a peak of 5.4 percent and the equivalent Italian
yield hit 5.65 percent, up 16 bps on the day.
"The market will move ... gradually (to) the glass half
empty, focusing more on the risks inherent in this whole
situation, which at the end of the day results in demand for
Bunds and safe core debt," Leister added.
The outlook for the euro zone's lower-rated debt next week
hinged on Sunday's vote, when politicians will be under pressure
to approve unpopular measures despite public protests on the
streets of Athens on Friday.
"If we get a negative vote on Sunday, we're going to be 'all
bets off' for a while and the periphery would suffer," said Eric
Wand, rates strategist at Lloyds Bank in London.
Analysts said a positive outcome would bring some relief to
peripheral countries and could take 10-year German yields back
over 2 percent. But sustained risk-on sentiment is unlikely as
Greece's string of broken promises makes investors wary.
Bund futures rallied more than a full point on the
day to hit a session high of 138.58. The move unwound almost all
of the week's switch into riskier assets, leaving the contract
little changed versus last Friday's close.
PORTUGAL, AUCTIONS EYED
Despite riskier assets broadly coming under pressure,
Portuguese bonds bucked the trend to put in an 81 bps rally,
taking 10-year yields down to 12.6 percent.
The bonds rallied over the course of the session after media
reports that the German finance minister said Berlin was ready
to accept changes to Portugal's bailout deal.
However, market participants said the rally was temporary
and that Portugal would probably come under pressure again over
fears it would need to follow Greece in restructuring its debts.
"Once all the dust regarding the Greece situation settles,
it will be quite a natural reaction to ask the question who's
next and Portugal by all accounts looks like the next
candidate," said DZ Bank's Leister.
Next week also sees heavy debt supply in the euro zone, with
25 billion euros of debt on offer in total, which could add
momentum to any move higher in Spanish and Italian yields ahead
of the auctions.
"It's likely that yields will rise a bit, just because
there's so much coming in one go. The country that's going to be
most susceptible to that is Spain ... they've really
front-loaded their issuance," said Lyn Graham-Taylor, strategist
at Rabobank.