* Italy leads periphery higher after Greek austerity passed

* Greek debt swap deal still to be sealed

* German bond yields rise, but 10-year capped at 2 percent

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Feb 13 Italian bonds led lower-rated euro zone debt prices higher on Monday after Greece approved austerity measures that took it closer to securing a new bailout, but remaining hurdles were seen likely to restrict any sharper sell-off in safe-haven debt.

Market sentiment has yo-yoed in recent weeks as Greek political parties struggled to agree on the unpopular reforms demanded by the International Monetary Fund and the European Union in exchange for a second, 130 billion euro, bailout.

Euro zone finance ministers meet to sign off on the rescue package on Wednesday. But they will expect Greece to explain how 325 million euros of this year's budget cuts, as yet unspecified, will be achieved before approving the bailout.

Niggling investor doubts about Greece's ability to implement the reforms which have sparked violent protests in Athens and debt auctions this week from Italy and Spain also meant the rally in peripheral bonds was likely to be modest.

"Risk appetite will have a small recovery without getting too carried away as there are still a few hurdles to clear...and after Friday's sharp rally Bunds will give a little bit back but I'm not convinced," a trader said.

"The (Greeks) can vote anything through. That doesn't mean they're going to implement it," he added.

Italian 10-year yields fell 11 basis points on the day to 5.53 percent, squeezing the gap over German benchmarks by 7 bps to 356 bps.

Equivalent Portuguese and Spanish yields also traded lower, at 12.39 percent and 5.29 percent respectively.

The rebound in peripheral bond yields could be shortlived as traders push for cheaper prices to make way for 25 billion euros of euro zone debt supply this week, with Spain and Italy looking to sell medium-term bonds.

"Italy and Spain are very much in the market focus and the supply is all coming in the medium-term part of the curve so this will be a very crowded place this week as the Netherlands and France will issue similar maturities," Commerzbank strategist Rainer Guntermann said.

"This could limit a bit the rebound in the medium part of the peripheral curves and we might see a little bit more price concession before the auctions."

KNEE-JERK SELLING

German 10-year yields rose 4.5 bps to 1.972 percent while the March Bund future dropped 43 ticks to 137.80.

German 10-year yields have struggled to break conclusively above 2 percent as Greece's string of broken promises and protracted negotiations with its creditors sustained demand for safe-haven bonds.

Most strategists see little scope for yields to rise significantly above that level with Greece also facing a deadline on Monday to reach a deal with private creditors on a bond swap to bring its debt to sustainable levels.

"I expect any knee-jerk selling of Bunds to find good buying over the next day or two, especially if the yield is above 2 percent on the 10-year," Peter Chatwell, a strategist at Credit Agricole, said.

"We have all been reminded of just how reluctant Greece is to do the right thing in the long term, so although the default risks for March may be much lower that is not to say market scepticism doesn't manifest itself elsewhere."