By Marius Zaharia and Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Feb 13 Lower-rated euro zone debt rose on Monday after Greece passed austerity steps that took it closer to securing a new bailout, but doubts Athens will be able to implement the measures kept German Bund yields below 2 percent.

Market sentiment has yo-yoed in recent weeks as Greek political parties struggled to agree on the unpopular reforms demanded by the International Monetary Fund and the European Union in exchange for a second bailout worth 130 billion euros.

Euro zone finance ministers are due to meet on Wednesday to sign off on the rescue package, which will enable Athens to avoid a messy default next month. But they will expect Greece to explain how 325 million euros of this year's planned budget cuts will be achieved before approving the bailout.

Niggling investor doubts about Greece's ability to implement the reforms, which have sparked violent protests in Athens, are likely to restrain the rally in peripheral bonds, with debt auctions this week from Italy and Spain another dampener.

"I can't really see the fundamental things that could argue for the spread compression (in peripheral bonds over Bunds) therefore I am concerned it is not sustainable," said Niels From, chief analyst at Nordea in Copenhagen.

"If and when we see a risk-aversion triggered by Greece or any Spain and Italy downgrades, we can see spreads widening again."

Italian 10-year yields fell 8 basis points on the day to 5.56 percent, taking their decline so far this year to more than 150 bps and closing in on equivalent Spanish yields which were last at 5.27 percent.

Nordea's From said the prospect of another big three-year liquidity injection by the European Central Bank at the end of the month could drive the rally further in the near future, but that sentiment could reverse at any time.

Traders said Monday's moves were primarily driven by short-term investors, some of them looking to cash in on positions favouring Spain's bonds over Italy's, opened during bouts of general risk-aversion.

JPMorgan strategists see an opportunity in the recent relative underperformance of Spanish debt against Italian peers, recommending "overweighting Spain cross market, versus Italy or Belgium, favouring post-seven-year maturities".

The nervousness in bond markets was highlighted by the quick fall in German 10-year yields after they got close to the psychological 2 percent level. Bunds last yielded 1.92 percent, down from session highs of 1.986 percent.

"It's fairly low volume stuff and shows the market's jittery. You could question why we sold off as much as we did this morning because Greece can promise what they want, but it doesn't mean they're going to deliver," one trader said.

ITALIAN AUCTION

Italy's short-term borrowing costs fell further at a sale of 12 billion euros of treasury bills on Monday.

But demand weakened, possibly due to a technical glitch, raising questions about the sustainability of the liquidity-fuelled rally and increasing focus on a sale of up to 6 billion euros of debt on Tuesday.

Demand for the three-year Italian bonds and other off-the-run issues will be closely scrutinised, especially since the spread between three-year German and Italian bond yields is at its lowest levels since mid-August at less than 300 bps.

But the fact that the bond offers some yield pick up compared to its neighbours on the Italian curve and that the sale may be one of the last taps of the bond may increase the bids for the paper, Newedge analysts said.