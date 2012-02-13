LONDON Feb 13 German Bund futures turned positive on Monday as earlier optimism after Greece approved austerity measures gave way to jitters about its ability to implement them.

"It's fairly low volume stuff and shows the market's jittery. You could question why we sold off as much as we did this morning because Greece can promise what they want, but it doesn't mean they're going to deliver," a trader said.

March Bund futures rose as much as 11 ticks on the day to 138.34, having fallen as low as 137.64 earlier as markets cheered a Greece's approval of austerity measures which put it a step closer to securing a new second bailout.