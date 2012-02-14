LONDON Feb 14 Bund futures fell to a session low on Tuesday after an Italian auction, while Italy's secondary market bond yields ticked lower, narrowing the spread over safe-haven German debt.

March Bund futures hit a session low of 137.89, down 33 ticks on the day.

Ten-year Italian bond yields were 2.3 basis points lower, leaving the spread over Bunds at 364 basis points, in line with levels seen at Monday's settlement but around 6 basis points lower than before the debt sale.

Italy sold all of its 6 billion euro target, with yields falling relative to previous sales.