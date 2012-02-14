LONDON Feb 14 Bund futures fell to a
session low on Tuesday after an Italian auction, while Italy's
secondary market bond yields ticked lower, narrowing the spread
over safe-haven German debt.
March Bund futures hit a session low of 137.89,
down 33 ticks on the day.
Ten-year Italian bond yields were 2.3 basis
points lower, leaving the spread over Bunds at 364 basis points,
in line with levels seen at Monday's settlement but around 6
basis points lower than before the debt sale.
Italy sold all of its 6 billion euro target, with yields
falling relative to previous sales.