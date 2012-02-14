* Bunds fall, Italian yields off highs after auction
* Italy sells 6 bln euros of bonds into good demand
* Greek uncertainty to cap Bund sell-off
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Feb 14 German government bonds
sold off on Tuesday after Italy found solid demand at a debt
auction, driving its borrowing costs lower and a survey showed
signs that economic sentiment in the region's largest economy
was picking up.
Italy sold 6 billion euros of three-, four- and five-year
bonds with yields on its November 2014 bond falling to their
lowest in almost a year, at 3.41 percent compared with 4.83
percent at an auction in January.
The sale came hours after Moody's cut Italy's credit rating
one notch to A3, a widely expected move, as well as downgrading
five other countries, including Spain [ID:.
"Good auction, pretty much unaffected by yesterday's
downgrades from Moody's," said Credit Agricole rate strategist
Peter Chatwell.
"In issuing the maximum amount while also finding strong
demand the message seems clear that despite the ongoing crisis
in Greece, the non (bailout) programme peripheral markets are
finding very favourable issuance conditions."
German bonds reversed an early rally begun after the
Moody's downgrades, leaving March Bund futures 12 ticks
lower at 138.11 but off session lows of 137.89. Ten-year yields
were 1.5 basis points higher at 1.94 percent.
"We started in risk-off mode but Italian bonds rallied into
the auction which went well and then we saw the sell-off in
Bunds," a trader said.
Bunds were also under pressure after a survey showed German
analyst and investor sentiment rose more than expected in
February to its highest since last April.
Ten-year yields have retreated after testing 2 percent last
week with markets still sceptical Greece can secure further aid
needed to avoid a messy debt default despite the country's
politicians approving another round of reforms.
"The general feeling is that whatever Greece does it isn't
going to be enough and although we may see a bit of a rally (in
risk assets) if a deal is reached it's unlikely to be
sustained," Rabobank rate strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor said.
Euro zone finance ministers have told the government to
detail how it will fill a 325 million euro gap in its plan for
an extra 3.3 billion euros in savings this year before they meet
in Brussels on Wednesday.
DOUBTS OVER PERIPHERAL RALLY
Shorter-dated paper from countries such as Spain and Italy
has been in demand since the European Central Bank loaned out
almost half a trillion euros of three-year funds in December,
with another such operation looming at the end of the month.
Domestic banks are believed to account for much of the
buying but with, for example, Italian two-year yields
down more than 4 percentage points from their
November highs, many analysts and traders question how much
further the rally can go.
"A key reason for being negative on euro zone government
bond spreads, is that neither (Spain nor Italy) look robust to
usual economic risks let alone the subordination of bond debt
taking place," said RBS rate stratgist Harvinder Sian, referring
to the possibility that the official sector may have to take
part in Greece's debt restructuring alongside private creditors.
Italian 10-year bond yields were 2.5 bps lower
at 5.59 percent after the auction, narrowing the spread over
Bunds to 364 bps, although shorter-dater yields were up a shade.
The Netherlands also sold 3.98 billion euros of three-year
bonds supported by demand for safer assets,
while Spain saw yields fall at a T-bill sale.
Moody's late on Monday cut by one notch the ratings of
Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia and Malta and downgraded
Spain by two notches saying it was worried about Europe's
ability to undertake reforms needed to address the debt crisis.