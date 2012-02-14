LONDON Feb 14 German Bund futures reversed earlier losses to turn positive on Tuesday with traders citing negative headlines on Greece circulating in the market.

Bund futures were last 23 ticks higher at 138.46, having bounced off session lows of 137.89 hit in the wake of a well-received Italian bond auction.

"There's still ongoing issues with regards to the Greek story," a trader said.

"The more it drags on the more you're going to get dip buyers coming in which is what we're seeing here. The market tried to have a go at heading lower this morning but with the U.S. coming in and some switching out of peripheral into Bunds to book profits, we're heading back up again."

Euro zone finance ministers have told the Greek government to detail how it will fill a 325 million euro gap in its plan for an extra 3.3 billion euros in savings this year before they meet in Brussels on Wednesday.