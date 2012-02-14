* Bunds up on concerns over Eurogroup decision on Greece

* Italy stages successful auction, Spain supply eyed

* Market driven by headlines, main focus on Greece

By Clare Kane

LONDON, Feb 14 German government bond prices rose on Tuesday as investors worried whether euro zone officials would approve a second bailout for Greece so the country can avoid a messy default, fuelling demand for safe haven assets.

Euro zone finance ministers had been due to make the final decision on a 130 billion euro ($170 billion) second bailout for Greece on Wednesday but are still awaiting more details from Athens on how it will cut another 325 million euros from its budget.

"Currently the market has presumably entered positions ahead of the big evening tomorrow," said David Schnautz, interest rate strategist at Commerzbank in London.

"We see more scope for the market to scale back a bit these high expectations regarding a very smooth implementation of the Greek package."

The March Bund future reversed earlier losses triggered by a successful auction of Italian debt . The contract was last at 138.48, having hit a session low of 137.89 after the Italian auction.

"We seem to be in a 137 to 139 range, 2 percent in terms of yield, we've tested that a couple of times but haven't quite broken through," a London-based trader said.

"At the moment, Bund prices are going higher, but it can quite easily change on a headline."

The German 10-year yield fell three bps to settle at 1.9 percent.

Market participants said Bunds would most likely rise but could move in either direction depending on events on Greece.

Italian government bonds largely erased earlier gains as the Greek concerns overshadowed a strong bond auction result.

The spread between benchmark Italian and German debt yields widened to 368 basis points, having narrowed to 362 basis points after the auction.

Italian 10-year yields were at 5.58 percent, while Spanish debt yielded 5.31 percent, keeping the yield spread little changed on the day around 27 bps. Reuters reported on Tuesday that the European Union may punish Spain for delaying the introduction of austerity measures.

Ratings agency Moody's downgraded several euro zone countries including Italy and Portugal by one notch on Monday, which was widely expected but still weighed on non-core euro zone debt.

The most important factor in the downgrades was Spain's two-notch downgrade to the same level as Italy, A3/Negative, analysts said.

"We've seen a bit of selling out of the periphery and back into Germany, a little bit of profit-taking," the trader said.

AUCTIONS TAKE CUE FROM GREECE

Traders and analysts judged Italy's auction as fairly successful, but said it gave little indication of how further supply will be received later in a busy week for debt auctions.

The European Central Bank's cash injection to the financial markets, the LTRO, has supported euro zone debt and brought down yields since December, meaning most auctions are expected to attract strong demand.

But the possibility of a chaotic Greek default still casts a shadow over the market and any indication that Athens may not get a new bailout could lead investors to shun debt of countries in danger of contagion, like Italy and Spain.

"Wednesday evening will beat the drum here in terms of whether the market will be happy or not to take on Spanish bonds (on Thursday)," said Commerzbank's Schnautz.