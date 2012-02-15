LONDON Feb 15 Bund futures slipped on
Wednesday as Greece appeared to be nearing a political consensus
on painful budget cuts, easing demand for low-risk German
government debt, but any fresh delays could provide renewed
support.
The Bund future fell 37 ticks to 138.15, with
traders citing a pledge from the Greek conservative party leader
to deliver a letter of commitment to the country's international
lenders, required for the approval of a badly-needed bailout.
"This meets one of the conditions, so it's a small positive
for today but things continue to rumble on. It still seems the
Greek guys are not wholly on board with these plans," a trader
said.
Greece's efforts to detail the budget cuts required by
lenders in order to give Athens the cash it needs to avoid a
default have driven volatile price action in recent sessions,
leaving traders wary of fresh delays that would see a return to
safe-havens.
"We expect the market to scale back at least some of its
rather complacent attitude towards the still rather small but
growing risk about a Greek 'accident', as doubts about a smooth
implementation of a number of time-sensitive events are likely
to increase," Commerzbank strategists said in a note.
The bank recommended a short-term long position for the Bund
future, targeting the Jan. 31 high of 139.89, with a stop loss
at 137.89.
Euro zone approval for the bailout deal had been anticipated
at a meeting of finance ministers on Wednesday. But, after the
meeting was downgraded to a conference call due to a lack of
commitments on reform from Greek political leaders, that
prospect looked remote.
Portugal is due to sell short-term debt later in the session
ahead of heavy bond supply in France and Spain on Thursday which
may put pressure on both countries' bonds as dealers look to
make room for the new supply.