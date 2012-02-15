* German Bunds yo-yo on latest progress of Greek bailout
* Volatility limits trading appetite, high uncertainty seen
* Italian, Spanish yields rise as investors close out longs
By William James
LONDON, Feb 15 The price of German debt
futures see-sawed on Wednesday as traders pounced on any signs
that Greece was making progress towards sealing a
urgently-needed bailout, with volatility set to remain high.
Safe-haven German Bund futures, a gauge of euro
zone sentiment, were last down 12 ticks at 138.40 after
rebounding from early losses of up to 37 ticks.
Traders pinned the early fall on a promise from the Greek
conservative party leader to deliver a letter of commitment on
budget reform to the country's international lenders. But that
optimism gave way to concern that the EU's patience was wearing
thin.
"There's a strong tone from certain members of the EU that
they won't bend over backwards for Greece," a trader said,
adding that thin volumes were exacerbating volatility.
"Basically we're just waiting for the next Greek headline."
A pledge from China to continue investment in euro zone
government debt lent some support to appetite for risk, as did
signs the European Central Bank would pass on profits from its
Greek bond portfolio that could eventually benefit Greece.
Nevertheless, the evident frustration of European
policymakers meant the risk of a bailout not being agreed, and
plunging Greece into a disorderly default, could not be ignored
and limited traders' ability to take longer-term positions.
"How do you play this daily? It's very hard. Any medium-term
trades must have very wide stops and it still all depends on
Greece," said Achilleas Georgolopoulos, strategist at Lloyds
Bank in London.
"Most people are sidelined because either they don't have
the depth for that or they don't know what is going to happen.
They are afraid to speculate."
This cagey investor outlook saw Italian and Spanish yields
rise, with traders citing an appetite to book profits in light
of uncertainty over Greece, after a strong rally this year.
Italian 10-year yields were 6.6 basis points
higher on the day at 5.649 percent, with market participants
also citing the release of slightly below-forecast GDP data as a
trigger for some to close out long positions.
FRESH DELAY
Euro zone approval for the bailout deal had been anticipated
at a meeting of finance ministers on Wednesday. But, after the
meeting was downgraded to a conference call due to a lack of
firm support from Greek political leaders, that prospect looked
remote.
That left some market participants wary of fresh delays, and
ready to return to safe-haven assets.
"We expect the market to scale back at least some of its
rather complacent attitude towards the still rather small but
growing risk about a Greek 'accident', as doubts about a smooth
implementation of a number of time-sensitive events are likely
to increase," Commerzbank strategists said in a note.
The bank recommended a short-term long position for the Bund
future, targeting the Jan. 31 high of 139.89, with a stop loss
at 137.89.
Portugal is due to sell short-term debt later in the day
ahead of major bond sales in France and Spain on Thursday which
may put pressure on both countries' debt as dealers look to make
room for the new supply.