* German Bunds yo-yo on latest progress of Greek bailout

* Volatility limits trading appetite, high uncertainty seen

* Italian, Spanish yields rise as investors close out longs

By William James

LONDON, Feb 15 The price of German debt futures see-sawed on Wednesday as traders pounced on any signs that Greece was making progress towards sealing a urgently-needed bailout, with volatility set to remain high.

Safe-haven German Bund futures, a gauge of euro zone sentiment, were last down 12 ticks at 138.40 after rebounding from early losses of up to 37 ticks.

Traders pinned the early fall on a promise from the Greek conservative party leader to deliver a letter of commitment on budget reform to the country's international lenders. But that optimism gave way to concern that the EU's patience was wearing thin.

"There's a strong tone from certain members of the EU that they won't bend over backwards for Greece," a trader said, adding that thin volumes were exacerbating volatility. "Basically we're just waiting for the next Greek headline."

A pledge from China to continue investment in euro zone government debt lent some support to appetite for risk, as did signs the European Central Bank would pass on profits from its Greek bond portfolio that could eventually benefit Greece.

Nevertheless, the evident frustration of European policymakers meant the risk of a bailout not being agreed, and plunging Greece into a disorderly default, could not be ignored and limited traders' ability to take longer-term positions.

"How do you play this daily? It's very hard. Any medium-term trades must have very wide stops and it still all depends on Greece," said Achilleas Georgolopoulos, strategist at Lloyds Bank in London.

"Most people are sidelined because either they don't have the depth for that or they don't know what is going to happen. They are afraid to speculate."

This cagey investor outlook saw Italian and Spanish yields rise, with traders citing an appetite to book profits in light of uncertainty over Greece, after a strong rally this year.

Italian 10-year yields were 6.6 basis points higher on the day at 5.649 percent, with market participants also citing the release of slightly below-forecast GDP data as a trigger for some to close out long positions.

FRESH DELAY

Euro zone approval for the bailout deal had been anticipated at a meeting of finance ministers on Wednesday. But, after the meeting was downgraded to a conference call due to a lack of firm support from Greek political leaders, that prospect looked remote.

That left some market participants wary of fresh delays, and ready to return to safe-haven assets.

"We expect the market to scale back at least some of its rather complacent attitude towards the still rather small but growing risk about a Greek 'accident', as doubts about a smooth implementation of a number of time-sensitive events are likely to increase," Commerzbank strategists said in a note.

The bank recommended a short-term long position for the Bund future, targeting the Jan. 31 high of 139.89, with a stop loss at 137.89.

Portugal is due to sell short-term debt later in the day ahead of major bond sales in France and Spain on Thursday which may put pressure on both countries' debt as dealers look to make room for the new supply.