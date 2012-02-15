* German Bunds yo-yo on latest progress of Greek bailout
* Volatility limits trading appetite, high uncertainty seen
* Portuguese bills snapped up, focus on Thursday Spain sale
By William James
LONDON, Feb 15 German debt futures
seesawed on Wednesday as traders pounced on any signs that
Greece was making progress towards sealing an urgently needed
bailout, with the volatility unlikely to end this week.
Safe-haven German Bund futures, which rise when
euro zone sentiment worsens, were last down two ticks at 138.50
after rebounding from early losses of up to 37 ticks.
Traders pinned the early fall on a promise from the Greek
conservative party leader to deliver a letter of commitment on
the budget reforms required by the country's international
lenders to unlock a 130 billion euro bailout.
But that optimism soon gave way to concern that the EU's
patience was wearing thin, typifying the recent swings in
sentiment that have left long-term investors stymied by
uncertainty over whether Greece will avoid a messy default.
"Everyone's cautious about taking (German) yields too much
higher in case everything turns on a sixpence with regards to
Greece," one trader said.
"We're keeping things very short-term here. When we get down
to 137 in Bunds we're looking to get long and similarly when we
near 140 we're looking to get short."
A lack of political consensus in Greece pushed expectations
of when the bailout deal would be approved by euro zone finance
ministers into next week.
That leaves Athens with little time to organise a bond
exchange with private creditors to cut its debt stock - a key
component of the bailout deal which is needed to avoid a default
on March 20, when a 14.5 billion euro bond matures.
Medium-term expectations that Greece would secure the
bailout persisted among market participants, with the
expectation that event would bring a selloff in safe-haven Bunds
and provide fresh impetus to the rally in lower-rated debt.
But the evident frustration of European policymakers meant
the risk of a bailout not being agreed, and plunging Greece into
a disorderly default, could not be ignored and limited traders'
ability to take positions to profit from that view.
"Medium term, 1.90 percent in German (10-year yields) sounds
like a good level to short, however you must have very wide
stops," said Achilleas Georgolopoulos, strategist at Lloyds Bank
in London.
"If we get closer to March 20 and still (without a deal) you
could see yields go much lower, but then in three months' time
if everything has gone positive we could be at 2.5 percent."
SUPPLY EFFECT
Despite concerns that Portugal could follow in Greece's
footsteps, the country found high demand for its 3 billion euro
auction of short term bills, resulting in lower yields than at
previous sales.
The market will face a tougher test of supply on Thursday
when Spain and France issue bonds. Yields on both countries'
debt were broadly steady across the curve.
Although Greece remains a major driver of sentiment that
could hit international demand for comparatively-risky Spanish
bonds, domestic banks saturated with cash borrowed from the ECB
were likely to ensure a smooth sale, analysts said.
The Netherlands also announced the sale of its first ever
dollar bond with a $2 billion auction of paper with a five-year
maturity scheduled for Feb. 16.