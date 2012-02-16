LONDON Feb 16 German government bonds
rose at Thursday's open as euro zone officials considered
delaying further aid for Greece, keeping alive fears of a
disorderly default if a solution can't be reached in time to
meet a bond repayment next month.
Ten-year Bund yields retreated towards the
lower end of this year's trading range but while traders said
there was still room to move lower, markets would need to
believe a Greek default was imminent to break below the 1.74
percent lows.
"The market trades as if it's not particularly long of Bunds
and every time we dip is a buying opportunity," a trader said.
"There is just too much complancency at the moment about
Greece and we're seeing resistance to helping them building up
from the core countries."
March Bund futures were 33 ticks higher at 139.42,
with 10-year yields last 3.5 basis points lower at
1.83 percent.
A three-hour teleconference between euro zone finance
ministers on Wednesday failed to resolve all the issues
surrounding a second aid package for Athens, putting off any
decision on the matter until Monday at the earliest.
.
Spain is expected to see healthy demand at a sale of up to 4
billion euros of 2015 and 2019 bonds as it continues to race
ahead with this year's issuance.
If the country sells the full amount on Thursday, it will
have completed a third of its 2012 funding target. But if it
sells more than indicated, as it has in some auctions this year,
then Spanish bonds may come under pressure in the secondary
market as the dealers struggle to take down the supply.
France will also sell up to 8.5 billion euros in bonds with
maturities of up to 5 years and up to 1.8 billion euros of
inflation linked bonds and the Netherlands will issue its first
five-year dollar-denominated bond.