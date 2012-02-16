LONDON Feb 16 German government bonds rose at Thursday's open as euro zone officials considered delaying further aid for Greece, keeping alive fears of a disorderly default if a solution can't be reached in time to meet a bond repayment next month.

Ten-year Bund yields retreated towards the lower end of this year's trading range but while traders said there was still room to move lower, markets would need to believe a Greek default was imminent to break below the 1.74 percent lows.

"The market trades as if it's not particularly long of Bunds and every time we dip is a buying opportunity," a trader said.

"There is just too much complancency at the moment about Greece and we're seeing resistance to helping them building up from the core countries."

March Bund futures were 33 ticks higher at 139.42, with 10-year yields last 3.5 basis points lower at 1.83 percent.

A three-hour teleconference between euro zone finance ministers on Wednesday failed to resolve all the issues surrounding a second aid package for Athens, putting off any decision on the matter until Monday at the earliest. .

Spain is expected to see healthy demand at a sale of up to 4 billion euros of 2015 and 2019 bonds as it continues to race ahead with this year's issuance.

If the country sells the full amount on Thursday, it will have completed a third of its 2012 funding target. But if it sells more than indicated, as it has in some auctions this year, then Spanish bonds may come under pressure in the secondary market as the dealers struggle to take down the supply.

France will also sell up to 8.5 billion euros in bonds with maturities of up to 5 years and up to 1.8 billion euros of inflation linked bonds and the Netherlands will issue its first five-year dollar-denominated bond.