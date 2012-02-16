* Italian, Spanish yields jump as Greek deal delayed again

* Bunds rally but not seen breaking range just yet

* Spain to sell up to 4 bln euros of debt

* France, Netherlands also in market

LONDON, Feb 16 Yields on lower-rated euro zone government debt rose on Thursday as officials considered delaying further aid for Greece, heightening fears of a disorderly default if a solution cannot be reached before a bond repayment falls due next month.

Ten-year Italian and Spanish bond yields were both around 15 basis points higher on the day before hefty debt auctions that added to the pressure.

Euro zone finance ministers held a three-hour teleconference on Wednesday but failed to agree a second aid package for Athens, putting off any decision on the matter until Monday at the earliest..

Ten-year German Bund yields retreated towards the lower end of this year's trading range. Traders said there was room to move lower but markets would need to believe a Greek default was imminent to break below the 1.74 percent lows.

"The market trades as if it's not particularly long of Bunds and every time we dip is a buying opportunity," a trader said.

"There is just too much complacency at the moment about Greece and we're seeing resistance to helping them building up from the core countries."

March Bund futures were 29 ticks higher at 139.38, with 10-year yields 3 bps higher at 1.83 percent.

"The mood music around Greece is pretty awful," a second trader said. "People have enjoyed a good risk-on rally for the first six weeks of the year and are now becoming rather more circumspect."

However, no major impact was expected on a 4 billion euro Spanish debt sale with Madrid racing ahead with its 2012 fund-raising, supported by recent strong buying from domestic banks.

"We think it will go well as domestic support remains strong and going into the auction everyone is aware of the volatility and the risk with Greece so it doesn't change the picture too much," said DZ Bank strategist Michael Leister.

PERIPHERY RALLY DONE?

If Spain sells its target amount of 2015 and 2019 bonds it will have completed a third of its 2012 funding.

If it sells more than indicated, as it has in some auctions this year, Spanish bonds are likely to come under pressure in the secondary market as dealers struggle to absorb the supply.

This may be a less likely outcome given the impact of Greece on sentiment although traders have said that one large bidder has been responsible for much of the demand at recent sales.

"You get the impression banks are using their ECB proceeds but in terms of the key question which is real money or the broader investor base getting involved, we don't see that materialising yet," said DZ's Leister.

With the peripheral bond rally - fuelled by cheap three-year European Central Bank funds - starting to reverse in the last 10 days, RBS recommends moving from tactical long positions to shorts.

"The periphery should have been rallying more than actually seen over the past week if the carry trade into the (ECB operation) was still huge, and while the short ends remain somewhat underpinned, the absence of further yield compression here is a warning."

With banks leading the recent rally, a back-up in the iTraxx senior finanicals credit default swap index in recent sessions was also a warning, RBS said.

France will sell up to 8.5 billion euros in bonds with maturities of up to five years and up to 1.8 billion euros of inflation linked bonds and the Netherlands will issue its first five-year dollar-denominated bond.

"This bond offers appeal for those investors who wish to have dollar-denominated assets but have the decreased credit risk that is associated with holding paper of one of the few remaining sovereigns that is rated AAA by all of the major ratings agencies," Rabobank strategists said in a note.