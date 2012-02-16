* Italian, Spanish yields jump as Greek deal delayed again
* Bunds rally but not seen breaking range just yet
* Spain to sell up to 4 bln euros of debt
* France, Netherlands also in market
LONDON, Feb 16 Yields on lower-rated euro
zone government debt rose on Thursday as officials considered
delaying further aid for Greece, heightening fears of a
disorderly default if a solution cannot be reached before a bond
repayment falls due next month.
Ten-year Italian and Spanish
bond yields were both around 15 basis points higher on the day
before hefty debt auctions that added to the pressure.
Euro zone finance ministers held a three-hour teleconference
on Wednesday but failed to agree a second aid package for
Athens, putting off any decision on the matter until Monday at
the earliest..
Ten-year German Bund yields retreated towards
the lower end of this year's trading range. Traders said there
was room to move lower but markets would need to believe a Greek
default was imminent to break below the 1.74 percent lows.
"The market trades as if it's not particularly long of Bunds
and every time we dip is a buying opportunity," a trader said.
"There is just too much complacency at the moment about
Greece and we're seeing resistance to helping them building up
from the core countries."
March Bund futures were 29 ticks higher at 139.38,
with 10-year yields 3 bps higher at 1.83 percent.
"The mood music around Greece is pretty awful," a second
trader said. "People have enjoyed a good risk-on rally for the
first six weeks of the year and are now becoming rather more
circumspect."
However, no major impact was expected on a 4 billion euro
Spanish debt sale with Madrid racing ahead with its 2012
fund-raising, supported by recent strong buying from domestic
banks.
"We think it will go well as domestic support remains strong
and going into the auction everyone is aware of the volatility
and the risk with Greece so it doesn't change the picture too
much," said DZ Bank strategist Michael Leister.
PERIPHERY RALLY DONE?
If Spain sells its target amount of 2015 and 2019 bonds it
will have completed a third of its 2012 funding.
If it sells more than indicated, as it has in some auctions
this year, Spanish bonds are likely to come under pressure in
the secondary market as dealers struggle to absorb the supply.
This may be a less likely outcome given the impact of Greece
on sentiment although traders have said that one large bidder
has been responsible for much of the demand at recent sales.
"You get the impression banks are using their ECB proceeds
but in terms of the key question which is real money or the
broader investor base getting involved, we don't see that
materialising yet," said DZ's Leister.
With the peripheral bond rally - fuelled by cheap three-year
European Central Bank funds - starting to reverse in the last 10
days, RBS recommends moving from tactical long positions to
shorts.
"The periphery should have been rallying more than actually
seen over the past week if the carry trade into the (ECB
operation) was still huge, and while the short ends remain
somewhat underpinned, the absence of further yield compression
here is a warning."
With banks leading the recent rally, a back-up in the iTraxx
senior finanicals credit default swap index in
recent sessions was also a warning, RBS said.
France will sell up to 8.5 billion euros in bonds with
maturities of up to five years and up to 1.8 billion euros of
inflation linked bonds and the Netherlands will issue its first
five-year dollar-denominated bond.
"This bond offers appeal for those investors who wish to
have dollar-denominated assets but have the decreased credit
risk that is associated with holding paper of one of the few
remaining sovereigns that is rated AAA by all of the major
ratings agencies," Rabobank strategists said in a note.