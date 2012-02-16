LONDON Feb 16 The cost of insuring Italian and Spanish government bonds against default rose on Thursday as appetite for riskier assets waned on signs that vital aid for Greece could be delayed, heightening risks of a messy default.

Italian five-year credit default swaps rose 26 basis points on the day to 445 bps, according to data from Markit. This means it costs $445,000 annually to buy $10 million of protection against an Italian default using a five-year CDS contract.

Equivalent Spanish CDS rose 25 bps on the day to 428 bps. Other euro zone CDS, including French and German, also rose.