LONDON Feb 16 German Bunds futures rose
to a session high on Thursday, buoyed by safe-haven bids after
euro zone officials delayed a decision on releasing further aid
to Greece.
March Bund futures rose as much as 46 ticks on the
day to a session high of 139.55 and were last at 139.49.
Ten-year cash yields were 4 basis points lower at
1.82 percent.
"It looks like 1.75 percent in 10-year yields is turning out
to be the most likely target now the longer this Greek thing is
dragging on and with the Germans still putting up some
resistance," a trader said.
Bunds had been in positive territory all day but the rally
picked up steam again once supply from Spain and France was out
of the way.