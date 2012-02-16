LONDON Feb 16 German Bunds futures rose to a session high on Thursday, buoyed by safe-haven bids after euro zone officials delayed a decision on releasing further aid to Greece.

March Bund futures rose as much as 46 ticks on the day to a session high of 139.55 and were last at 139.49. Ten-year cash yields were 4 basis points lower at 1.82 percent.

"It looks like 1.75 percent in 10-year yields is turning out to be the most likely target now the longer this Greek thing is dragging on and with the Germans still putting up some resistance," a trader said.

Bunds had been in positive territory all day but the rally picked up steam again once supply from Spain and France was out of the way.