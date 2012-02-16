* Italian, Spanish yields rise as Greek deal delayed again
* Bunds rally but not seen breaking range just yet
* Spain, France sell bonds as periphery rally fades
LONDON, Feb 16 Yields on lower-rated euro
zone government debt rose on Thursday as officials considered
delaying further aid for Greece, heightening fears of a
disorderly default if a solution cannot be reached before a bond
repayment falls due next month.
Ten-year Italian and Spanish
bond yields were both around 5 basis points higher on the day
although they were off their highs after Spain completed a debt
sale.
Euro zone finance ministers held a three-hour teleconference
on Wednesday but failed to agree a second aid package for
Athens, putting off any decision on the matter until Monday at
the earliest.
Ten-year German Bund yields retreated towards
the lower end of this year's trading range. Traders said there
was room to move lower but markets would need to believe a Greek
default was imminent to break below the 1.74 percent lows.
"It looks like 1.75 percent in 10-year yields is turning out
to be the most likely target now the longer this Greek thing is
dragging on and with the Germans still putting up some
resistance," a trader said.
March Bund futures were 31 ticks higher at 139.40,
with 10-year yields 3 bps lower at 1.83 percent.
"The mood music around Greece is pretty awful," a second
trader said. "People have enjoyed a good risk-on rally for the
first six weeks of the year and are now becoming rather more
circumspect."
Spain sold just over 4 billion euros of 2015 and 2019
government bonds with demand for each of the three lines on
offer higher than at previous sales.
"Spreads versus Germany have widened in the past couple of
sessions and - in our view - it was one of the key factors
supporting today's auction," said Annalisa Piazza, market
economist at Newedge Strategy.
"Spanish spreads still remain very far from the record wide
levels seen in the fourth quarter of 2011 and the recent
re-widening must have been seen as a good buying opportunity."
Spain has raced ahead to complete a third of its 2012 fund
raising, supported by strong demand from domestic banks.
"You get the impression banks are using their ECB proceeds
but in terms of the key question, which is real money or the
broader investor base getting involved, we don't see that
materialising yet," said DZ Bank rate strategist Michael
Leister.
PERIPHERY RALLY DONE?
With the peripheral bond rally - fuelled by cheap
three-year European Central Bank funds - starting to reverse in
the last 10 days, RBS recommends moving from tactical long
positions to shorts.
"The periphery should have been rallying more than actually
seen over the past week if the carry trade into the (ECB
operation) was still huge, and while the short ends remain
somewhat underpinned, the absence of further yield compression
here is a warning."
With banks leading the recent rally, a back-up in the iTraxx
senior financials credit default swap index in
recent sessions was also a warning, RBS said.
France also sold 8.45 billion euros in bonds with maturities
of up to five years, finding solid demand, and
1.7 billion euros of inflation-linked bonds,
while the Netherlands was in the market with its first five-year
dollar-denominated bond.
"This bond offers appeal for those investors who wish to
have dollar-denominated assets but have the decreased credit
risk that is associated with holding paper of one of the few
remaining sovereigns that is rated AAA by all of the major
ratings agencies," Rabobank strategists said in a note.