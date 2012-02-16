* German Bund futures trade wide range, end day lower * Greece holds key to market sentiment into weekend * Smooth Spanish sale paves way for outperformance vs Italy By Clare Kane LONDON, Feb 16 German Bunds edged away from the top of their recent trading range on Thursday as some investors positioned for Greece to seal the disbursement of aid funds early next week, but trading was set to remain volatile into the weekend. Bund futures covered a wide 95-tick range throughout the day with appetite for safe-haven debt expected to be pinned on any signs that Greece would get the final seal of approval for its badly-needed bailout. "We're not dealing with a rational market at the moment, it's completely emotional," said David Keeble, global head of fixed income strategy at Credit Agricole in New York. "It's risk-on or risk-off and we'll move two or three points easily in either direction depending on what goes on this Sunday and Monday." Euro zone finance ministers will meet on Monday to sign off at least some of the 130 billion euro ($170 billion) package Greece needs to avoid messy default. A resolution to the recent high uncertainty would likely feed risk-on sentiment and send Bund futures lower, towards the bottom end of the 137 to 140 range that has contained the contract over the course of the year. But analysts said any sell-off in German debt would be short term and limited by concerns over the implementation of Greece's package and the solvency of other euro zone countries. "It's hard for Bunds to have a huge sell-off in this environment," said Alessandro Giansanti, senior rates stategist at ING in Amsterdam. Data on Wednesday and Thursday showed several countries' economies contracted in the last quarter of 2011, with some officially entering recession. Bund futures fell to a low of 138.64 in after-hours trading, down by 45 ticks on the day, while the yield on benchmark 10-year German Bunds rose 2.8 basis points to 1.89 percent. Yields on riskier Spanish and Italian fell by 8 and 7 bps respectively to 5.39 and 5.68 percent. AUCTIONS MEET SOLID DEMAND Spain cleared its latest supply hurdle with ease, selling 4.1 billion euros of debt. The auction attracted strong bidding and continued the trend of solid debt sales seen this year, driven by domestic banks loaded up with the European Central Bank's three-year loans. "(The auction) is another indication that the country is always able to issue bonds, although we must say that Spain was issuing bonds with short maturities, so the range of maturity within the bond can be used for the carry trade and the (ECB funding programme) so that has helped," said ING's Alessandro Giansanti. The spread between yields on 10-year Spanish debt and German Bunds fell to 349 basis points, down from a high of 382 bps before the auction. Spain outperformed peripheral peer Italy, driving the gap between the two countries' 10-year bond yields wider on the day to 31 bps - a move analysts expected to continue in coming weeks when Italian debt issuance is set to accelerate. "(Italian) BTPs are likely to be disproportionately exposed to supply pressures, as Italy substantially lags Spain in terms of issuance progress," Said DZ Bank strategists in a note. "We therefore expect (Spanish government bonds) to outperform their Italian peers over the coming weeks." France saw its cost of borrowing over two years fall below 1 percent at a successful auction while the Netherlands launched its first ever dollar bond, selling an above-target $3.27 billion.