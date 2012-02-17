LONDON Feb 17 German government bonds
opened lower on Friday, with some investors cutting back their
exposure to relatively safer low-yielding assets on bets that
Greece may finally secure a vital second bailout at the start of
next week.
Euro zone officials said on Thursday they were putting the
finishing touches to Greece's bailout for approval on Monday,
which means Athens can finally proceed with a bond swap with
private creditors aiming to cut its debts by 100 billion euros.
The bailout money will be disbursed only after the debt
restructuring takes place. Some jitters remain due to the tight
schedule, with Greece needing to secure the funds before March
20, when it needs to pay back debt worth 14.5 billion euros.
At 0706 GMT, Bund futures were 28 ticks lower on
the day at 138.75.
"It feels like things are a lot more positive than they were
yesterday morning, but given the history of this thing we're
waiting for a spanner to go in the works," one trader said.
"The market is expecting to announce a deal on Monday with
the window open for the PSI (private sector involvement). They
can announce the details of it but then we need to see things
turn up, it's not completely done yet."
The trader added it was unlikely for Bunds to break below
this year's 137-140 range in the near term.
Even if Greece avoids a disorderly default in March, markets
are unlikely to jump on riskier assets with too much enthusiasm
due to concerns over the implementation of the bailout terms and
the solvency of other euro zone countries such as Portugal.
Bonds issued by the euro zone's lower rated states were
expected to rise, resuming this year's rally on the back of a
massive European Central Bank liquidity injection into the
banking system in late December. The ECB will conduct a second
such operation at the end of the month.