CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as tech sector offsets gains in energy
* Three of the TSX's 10 main groups were lower (Updates stock prices)
LONDON Feb 17 - German Bund futures fell to session lows on Friday after Reuters reported that the European Central Bank was considering allowing Greek bonds held by national euro zone central banks to be subjected to the same losses private investors are set to take.
March Bund futures fell as much as 69 ticks on the day to 138.34 on the report.
* 2-,3-year yields hit multi-week highs * Treasury to sell $56 bln in debt this week * Fed expected to hike rates Wednesday, future signaling uncertain By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, June 12 Short-dated U.S. Treasury yields hit multi-week peaks on Monday ahead of three- and 10-year note auctions, while uncertainty about whether the Federal Reserve will take a hawkish or dovish stance this week limited the move higher in yields. The U.S. Treasury will auction 3-,