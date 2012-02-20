* Bunds dip as Greek deal looks likely

* But implementation concerns cap losses

* Periphery capped by subordination worries

LONDON, Feb 20 German government bonds fell on Monday on expectations Europe will sign off on a second Greek bailout package, but losses were expected to be limited with Greece's underlying economic problems still to be tackled.

Bund yields, although higher, were still well below the 2 percent level that has been an upper boundary this year while Portuguese bonds came under pressure on concerns the Greek plan could mean private bondholders face subordination on their holdings.

Although the European Central Bank has said it may take losses on Greek bonds held in national central banks' investment portfolios it has cut a deal to protect bonds bought under its Securities Market Programme from forced losses..

Investors are not ruling out the possibility that Portugal may also restructure its debt at some point.

"What's happening with the ECB is something that you don't want to see as a private creditor," said ING rate strategist Alessandro Giansanti.

"Starting with Greece, but even with Portugal, the weight of the official lenders is becoming bigger and bigger."

Yields on Spanish and Italian bonds crept lower but the worry about subordination - being pushed down the queue for repayment in the event of a default - kept the wider periphery in check. Italian 10-year yields fell 5 basis points to 5.54 percent.

Euro zone finance ministers are expected to approve the aid for Greece at a meeting later on Monday enabling the country to restructure its debt and avoid a disorderly default, the chance of which has rattled financial markets in recent weeks.

But markets are still concerned about Greece's ability to implement necessary reforms, despite politicians' pledges.

"There are a lot of conditions for Greece to meet and that means a lot of chances to fail," a trader said.

"So we're looking at short-term losses for Bunds but it still feels range-bound. Positioning is pretty square in the periphery and it doesn't seem as though people are particularly long of Bunds."

March Bund futures were 27 ticks lower at 138.15 after briefly testing 138.00, with 10-year cash yields 2 bps higher at 1.95 percent.

Yields have been caught in a range of about 30 ticks this year, failing to hold above 2 percent the two times it has been tested.

An easing of monetary policy by China late on Sunday also added to appetite for riskier assets, pushing European equities to a near seven-month high and weighing on safe-haven government debt.

Trading was subdued with U.S. markets closed for a holiday, potentially exaggerating any price moves.

"Bunds may consolidate a bit further with the remaining implementation risks over the coming weeks limiting the upside for yields," said Commerzbank rate strategist Rainer Guntermann.

"Periphery markets should see further relief, supported by the lack of supply this week."