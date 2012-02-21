* Greek deal implementation doubts limit gains in riskier
assets
* Portugual initially comes under pressure; still seen as
next to seek new bailout
* German 10-yr yields seen capped just below 2 pct
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Feb 21 Italian and Spanish
government bond yields fell on Tuesday after Greece secured a
new bailout to avert an unruly default but the relief rally in
lower-rated debt was likely to be short-lived on worries over
Athens' ability to implement strict conditions.
Portuguese bonds missed out on the modest gains in
peripheral euro zone peers, with its debt yields rising on bets
that it may be next in line after Greece to seek another
international bailout.
The measures agreed by euro zone officials after protracted
talks are meant to cut Greece's debt to 120.5 percent of gross
domestic product by 2020, a fraction above their initial target
of 120 after negotiators for private bondholders accepted deeper
losses to help plug the funding gap.
Italian 10-year government bond yields fell 11 basis points
to 5.37 percent while equivalent Spanish yields
were eight bps lower at 5.09 percent but traders
said much of the news on Greece had already been priced in.
Doubts that Greece would follow through on strict conditions
attached to the deal, given its chequered history, were also
likely to keep safe-haven German 10-year yields capped just
below the 2 percent level that has formed the upper limit of
this year's range.
"There's still a lot of implementation risk ... It will give
risk a short-term relief rally till the next hurdle ... There's
quite a lot of good news priced into risk assets already ... So
potentially we see some buyers on any back-up in (German)
yields," a trader said.
AVERTING DISASTER
The Bund future was last 16 ticks down on the day
at 137.81. A decisive break below the previous session's low of
137.85 is seen triggering falls to the Feb. 12 low of 136.93,
according to UBS technical analyst Richard Adcock.
German 10-year yields were 2.5 basis points up at 1.989
percent with the 2 percent level seen holding as
investors fret that a new bailout did nothing to ultimately
resolve Greece's long-term debt problems.
"For now, imminent disaster looks likely to have been
averted or perhaps rather diverted as Greece's debt position
will arguably remain untenable, thereby ensuring the country
continues to represent a key threat to market sentiment for some
considerable time to come," Rabobank strategists said in a note.
The value of Greek default insurance contracts rose as the
debt swap deal with private bondholders could trigger payment on
credit default swaps.
Private bondholders faced increased losses under the terms
of the latest 130 billion euro aid package, with Greece prepared
to use "collective action clause" (CAC) legislation to force
unwilling creditors into a debt swap - a move expected to cause
a payout of default insurance.
"There's a bigger haircut for bondholders in the deal and
that's probably a factor," said Markit analyst Gavan Nolan.
Greek CDS contracts were quoted at 71 points up front, up
from 69 points on Monday. This means the cost of a $10 million
five-year CDS contract was $7.1 million, payable at the start of
the agreement.