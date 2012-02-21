* Relief rally seen waning as hurdles seen to Greek deal
implementation
* Portugal initially comes under pressure; still seen as
next to seek new bailout
* German 10-yr yields seen capped just below 2 pct
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Feb 21 Italy led a fall in
lower-rated euro zone bond yields on Tuesday after Greece
secured a new bailout to avert an unruly default but the relief
rally looked fragile as worries persist over Athens' ability to
implement strict conditions.
Portuguese government bond yields turned lower after
initially coming under pressure on bets that it may be next in
line after Greece to seek another rescue package.
The deal agreed by euro zone officials after protracted
talks is meant to cut Greece's debt to 120.5 percent of gross
domestic product by 2020, a fraction above an initial target of
120 percent after negotiators for private bondholders accepted
deeper losses to help plug the funding gap.
Italian 10-year bond yields fell as much as 11
basis points to 5.37 percent, their lowest since early October,
while equivalent Spanish yields dipped to two-week lows around
5.09 percent before rebounding, with traders
saying much of the Greek news was already priced in.
"It seems a lot of good news has been priced in already, so
from a risk/reward perspective it makes us doubt that this rally
will stretch much further as the more negative factors will
become more prominent going forward," DZ strategist Michael
Leister said.
Italian 10-year yields were likely to remain above the 5.25
percent lows plumbed in early September, Leister said, as
concerns remain that the austerity measures imposed on Greece
will hobble its recovery from a severe recession.
Investors were also likely to refocus on Rome's own efforts
to pursue austerity measures, with the immediate threat of a
disorderly Greek default now diminished.
Italy's 10-year yields have plunged nearly two percentage
points from over 7 percent - a level viewed as unsustainable -
since the European Central Bank injected nearly half a trillion
euros into the banking system, reviving risk appetite.
"We are approaching heavy resistance in 10-year Italy below
5.40 percent," he said. "I doubt the impetus from Greece and
much more important from the ECB liquidity will be strong enough
to extend the rally in Spanish and Italian paper."
The ECB will hold a second three-year refinancing operation
on Feb. 29, with banks expected to take nearly another 500
billion euros of ultra-cheap loans.
The slightly upbeat tone in the euro zone periphery helped
Spain pay the lowest cost in almost two years at an auction of
short-term debt, the first after the Greek deal was finalised.
Doubts Greece would follow through on strict conditions
attached to the deal, given its chequered history, were also
likely to cap safe-haven German 10-year yields just below the 2
percent level that is the upper limit of this year's range.
"There's still a lot of implementation risk ... It will give
risk a short-term relief rally till the next hurdle ... So
potentially we see some buyers on any back-up in (German)
yields," a trader said.
German 10-year yields were steady on the day at 1.965
percent with the 2 percent level seen holding as
investors fret that the new bailout will not ultimately resolve
Greece's long-term debt problems.
The March Bund future reversed losses to last trade
five ticks up on the day at 138.02 as European equities
fell further on some profit-taking after a sharp rally in
anticipation of the Greek deal.
A decisive break below the previous session's low of 137.85
is seen triggering falls to the Feb. 12 low of 136.93, according
to UBS technical analyst Richard Adcock.
"For now, imminent disaster looks likely to have been
averted or perhaps rather diverted as Greece's debt position
will arguably remain untenable, thereby ensuring the country
continues to represent a key threat to market sentiment for some
considerable time to come," Rabobank strategists said in a note.
The value of Greek default insurance contracts rose as the
debt swap deal with private bondholders could trigger payment on
credit default swaps.
Private bondholders faced increased losses under the terms
of the latest 130 billion euro aid package, with Greece prepared
to use "collective action clause" legislation to force unwilling
creditors into a debt swap.