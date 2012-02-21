* Relief rally seen waning as hurdles seen to Greek deal implementation

* Portugal initially comes under pressure; still seen as next to seek new bailout

* German 10-yr yields seen capped just below 2 pct

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Feb 21 Italy led a fall in lower-rated euro zone bond yields on Tuesday after Greece secured a new bailout to avert an unruly default but the relief rally looked fragile as worries persist over Athens' ability to implement strict conditions.

Portuguese government bond yields turned lower after initially coming under pressure on bets that it may be next in line after Greece to seek another rescue package.

The deal agreed by euro zone officials after protracted talks is meant to cut Greece's debt to 120.5 percent of gross domestic product by 2020, a fraction above an initial target of 120 percent after negotiators for private bondholders accepted deeper losses to help plug the funding gap.

Italian 10-year bond yields fell as much as 11 basis points to 5.37 percent, their lowest since early October, while equivalent Spanish yields dipped to two-week lows around 5.09 percent before rebounding, with traders saying much of the Greek news was already priced in.

"It seems a lot of good news has been priced in already, so from a risk/reward perspective it makes us doubt that this rally will stretch much further as the more negative factors will become more prominent going forward," DZ strategist Michael Leister said.

Italian 10-year yields were likely to remain above the 5.25 percent lows plumbed in early September, Leister said, as concerns remain that the austerity measures imposed on Greece will hobble its recovery from a severe recession.

Investors were also likely to refocus on Rome's own efforts to pursue austerity measures, with the immediate threat of a disorderly Greek default now diminished.

Italy's 10-year yields have plunged nearly two percentage points from over 7 percent - a level viewed as unsustainable - since the European Central Bank injected nearly half a trillion euros into the banking system, reviving risk appetite.

"We are approaching heavy resistance in 10-year Italy below 5.40 percent," he said. "I doubt the impetus from Greece and much more important from the ECB liquidity will be strong enough to extend the rally in Spanish and Italian paper."

The ECB will hold a second three-year refinancing operation on Feb. 29, with banks expected to take nearly another 500 billion euros of ultra-cheap loans.

The slightly upbeat tone in the euro zone periphery helped Spain pay the lowest cost in almost two years at an auction of short-term debt, the first after the Greek deal was finalised.

Doubts Greece would follow through on strict conditions attached to the deal, given its chequered history, were also likely to cap safe-haven German 10-year yields just below the 2 percent level that is the upper limit of this year's range.

"There's still a lot of implementation risk ... It will give risk a short-term relief rally till the next hurdle ... So potentially we see some buyers on any back-up in (German) yields," a trader said.

German 10-year yields were steady on the day at 1.965 percent with the 2 percent level seen holding as investors fret that the new bailout will not ultimately resolve Greece's long-term debt problems.

The March Bund future reversed losses to last trade five ticks up on the day at 138.02 as European equities fell further on some profit-taking after a sharp rally in anticipation of the Greek deal.

A decisive break below the previous session's low of 137.85 is seen triggering falls to the Feb. 12 low of 136.93, according to UBS technical analyst Richard Adcock.

"For now, imminent disaster looks likely to have been averted or perhaps rather diverted as Greece's debt position will arguably remain untenable, thereby ensuring the country continues to represent a key threat to market sentiment for some considerable time to come," Rabobank strategists said in a note.

The value of Greek default insurance contracts rose as the debt swap deal with private bondholders could trigger payment on credit default swaps.

Private bondholders faced increased losses under the terms of the latest 130 billion euro aid package, with Greece prepared to use "collective action clause" legislation to force unwilling creditors into a debt swap.