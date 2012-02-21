* Relief rally seen waning as hurdles seen to Greek deal
implementation
* Portugal still seen by some as next to seek new bailout
* German 10-yr yields seen capped just below 2 pct
By Marius Zaharia and Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Feb 21 Yields on Italian and other
debt issued by lower-rated euro zone states edged down on
Tuesday after Greece secured a new bailout to avert a disorderly
default but the room for further falls was seen limited.
Worries persist about Greece's ability to implement the
strict conditions of the deal, while Portuguese debt continued
to underperfrom on expectations that it may be next in line to
seek a second rescue package or restructure its debt.
"People are picking holes in the Greek deal already," a
trader said. "They're never going to deliver."
The 130 billion euros bailout deal forces Athens to commit
to unpopular cuts and private bondholders to take bigger losses
in an attempt to cut the country's debt pile to 120.5 percent of
gross domestic product by 2020.
Italian 10-year bond yields were last 5 basis
points down at 5.44 percent, having fallen as low as 5.37
percent earlier in the session, their lowest since early
October. Equivalent Spanish yields fell 5 bps to
5.12 percent.
DZ Bank rate strategist Michael Leister said Italian 10-year
yields were likely to remain above the 5.25 percent lows plumbed
in early September as worries remain that the austerity measures
imposed on Greece will delay its recovery from a deep recession.
Investors were also likely to refocus on Rome's own efforts
to pursue austerity measures, with the immediate threat of a
disorderly Greek default now diminished.
CASH
A second trader said he noticed rising interest in taking
short positions on Italian debt before the European Central
Bank's three-year cash injection (LTRO) next week, when banks
are expected to take nearly another 500 billion euros of
ultra-cheap loans.
Italian and Spanish 10-year yields have plunged nearly two
percentage points from levels seen before the ECB's first such
operation in late December, but doubts emerged on whether
additional banking liquidity could drive yields much lower.
"We don't think the buying of government bonds with LTRO
liquidity will be sustainable," said Max Leung, a rates
strategist at BofA Merrill Lynch Global Research.
"For example, Spanish banks appeared to have been actively
participating in the auctions in the past month or two but there
have been some early signs of that fading. Demand is not as high
as it was in early January."
German 10-year yields slightly higher on the day at 1.98
percent with the 2 percent level seen holding as
investors fret that the new bailout will not ultimately resolve
Greece's long-term debt problems. The March Bund future
was 9 ticks lower at 137.88.
A decisive break below the previous session's low of 137.85
is seen triggering falls to the Feb. 12 low of 136.93, according
to UBS technical analyst Richard Adcock.
The value of Greek default insurance contracts rose as
Greece prepared to use "collective action clause" legislation to
force unwilling creditors into a debt swap, which is likely to
trigger payment on credit default swaps.