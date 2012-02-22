LONDON Feb 22 Safe-haven German Bund
futures edged lower at Wednesday's open though the view among
investors that Greece will struggle to implement the tough
austerity required under its latest bailout was set to limit
losses.
The Bund future edged down to 137.74, 22 ticks
lower on the day, as the dust begins to settle on the 130
billion euro bailout agreed on Tuesday.
Improved risk appetite on the back of the deal has quickly
given way to fresh doubts over whether Greece will make the
agreed budget cuts, and whether the steps will be enough to make
its huge debt sustainable.
"The general view is that this isn't the deal to end all
deals. When's the next one?," a trader said, adding Bunds were
likely to remain bound by the 137 to 140 range that has held
since the start of the year.
He added that the lack of positive momentum meant this
year's rally seen in Spanish and Italian debt was unlikely to
extend further, with investors questioning whether there was
much value left in peripheral bonds.
Ten-year German yields were 1.2 basis points
higher at 1.992 percent, while the two-year yield
was 1 bps higher at 0.272 percent ahead of the launch of a new
benchmark bond at around 1030 GMT.
Demand for the new two-year debt was expected to be strong,
with investors keen to secure low-risk and highly liquid assets
despite the paper carrying a below-inflation 0.25 percent
coupon.
"With many investors fearing a sentiment change and German
cash bond material scarce in this part of the curve, we look for
decent demand in today's auction," said Commerzbank strategist
Marcel Bross in a note to clients.
On the data front, flash Purchasing Managers' Index data for
February will provide the latest insight into the strength of
the euro zone economy.