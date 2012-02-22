LONDON Feb 22 German Bund futures reversed losses to hit the day's highs on Wednesday in the wake of data showing the euro zone's services sector contracted more than expected this month, reviving fears the economy may slide into recession.

Markit's Eurozone Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 49.4 from January's 50.4, missing even the lowest forecast in a Reuters poll of 44 economists whose predictions centred on a rise to 50.6. A reading below 50 signifies a contraction.

March Bund futures rose 31 ticks on the day to 138.27, from around 137.90 before the data.

"We had poor German PMI data, followed by poor overall figures... short term technicals have turned bullish after that which is adding momentum to the rise," a trader said.