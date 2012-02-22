* Bund futures rally after below-forecast PMI data

* Greek bailout implementation doubts fuel caution

* Investors wary of peripheral risks, rally stalls

By William James

LONDON, Feb 22 Safe-haven German Bund futures rose on Wednesday as an unexpected contraction in the euro zone service sector added to concerns about the struggle Greece faces to implement budget cuts required under its latest bailout.

A day after Greece and its lenders agreed a 130-billion euro rescue deal, riskier assets were under pressure after Purchasing Managers Index data signalled the region may slip back into recession, sending nervy investors into low-risk German debt.

"The most important mover for the (Bund) future has been the release of the PMI data that has been quite disappointing ... Germany is benefiting from a strong flight to quality," said Chiara Manenti, fixed-income strategist at Intesa Sanpaolo.

Increased appetite for risk on the back of the Greek deal announced on Tuesday has quickly given way to doubts over whether Greece will be able to make the agreed cuts, and whether the steps will be enough to make its huge debt sustainable.

Italian 10-year bond prices - a gauge of appetite for higher-yielding euro zone debt - fell, pushing yields 5 basis points higher to 5.50 percent and unwinding part of the modest 10 bps fall on Tuesday.

"The general view is that this isn't the deal to end all deals. When's the next one?," a trader said, adding Bund futures were likely to remain bound by the 137 to 140 range that has held since the start of the year.

The March contract reversed early losses to hit 138.46, up half a point on the day.

Ten-year German yields were down 2.5 bps at 1.955 percent, after failing to break above the 2 percent level which has been tested several times in the last two months.

CAUTION PREVAILS

Markets were seen likely to remain cautious before the official launch of a bond swap designed to cut Greece's debts by imposing losses on private creditors, with Athens readying legislation to force participation if needed.

"We expect Bunds to trade with a negative bias. However given the PSI (private sector involvement) process will be complex, entailing various potential scenarios and ramifications, we do not expect a big price drop in the Bunds before the deal is cleared," said Norbert Aul, strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

Looking beyond the debt swap, investors in the region's higher-yielding sovereigns remained wary of positioning for renewed peripheral outperformance relative to Germany.

"We must make sure that all the peripheral countries, including Italy and Spain, will deliver all the reforms that are necessary to become a competitive region," said Gerard Moerman, head of rates and money markets at Dutch fund Aegon, which manages assets worth 424 billion euros.

"What we have seen in the last couple of months is very constructive but we have to wait and see."

Underlining the market's cautious tone, strong demand for the safety and liquidity of Germany's debt ensured a solid launch for its new March 2014 bond - despite the paper offering a sub-inflation yield.

"It is yet another indication that doubts remain and the market remains suspicious ... of a further deterioration of the debt crisis. It is not fully convinced that everything that has been agreed with regards to Greece is the final breakthrough," said Michael Leister, a rate strategist at DZ Bank.