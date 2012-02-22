* Bund futures rally after below-forecast PMI data

* Greek bailout implementation doubts fuel caution

* Investors wary of peripheral risks, rally stalls

By Kirsten Donovan and William James

LONDON, Feb 22 Safe-haven German Bund futures rallied on Wednesday as an unexpected contraction in the euro zone service sector added to concerns about the struggle Greece faces to implement budget cuts required under its latest bailout.

A day after Greece and its lenders agreed a 130-billion euro rescue deal, riskier assets were under pressure after Purchasing Managers Index data signalled the region may slip back into recession, sending nervy investors into low-risk German debt.

"The data underpinned the risk-off mood underlining the negative growth outlook, not only for the periphery but also the core countries as well," said Rabobank rate strategist Richard McGuire.

Increased appetite for risk on the back of the Greek deal announced on Tuesday has quickly given way to doubts over whether Greece will be able to make the agreed cuts, and whether the steps will be enough to make its huge debt sustainable.

Italian 10-year bond prices - a gauge of appetite for higher-yielding euro zone debt - fell, pushing yields 7 basis points higher to 5.51 percent and unwinding part of the modest 10 bps fall on Tuesday.

March Bund futures reversed early losses to settle 57 ticks higher at 138.53 and traders don't anticipate a break out of the 137 to 140 range that has held since the start of the year.

"We're not out of the woods yet, people are still concerned and there's a lot of supply coming up which may put some pressure on spreads," a trader said.

Ten-year German yields were down 5 bps at 1.93 percent, after failing to break above the 2 percent level which has been tested several times in the last two months.

"The reaction to the Greek bailout was at best muted," said Rabobank's McGuire.

CAUTION PREVAILS

Markets were set to remain cautious before the official launch of a bond swap designed to cut Greece's debts by imposing losses on private creditors, with Athens readying legislation to force participation if needed.

"We expect Bunds to trade with a negative bias. However given the PSI (private sector involvement) process will be complex, entailing various potential scenarios and ramifications, we do not expect a big price drop in the Bunds before the deal is cleared," said Norbert Aul, strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

Looking beyond the debt swap, investors in the region's higher-yielding sovereigns remained wary of positioning for renewed peripheral outperformance relative to Germany.

"We must make sure that all the peripheral countries, including Italy and Spain, will deliver all the reforms that are necessary to become a competitive region," said Gerard Moerman, head of rates and money markets at Dutch fund Aegon, which manages assets worth 424 billion euros.

"What we have seen in the last couple of months is very constructive but we have to wait and see."

Underlining the market's cautious tone, strong demand for the safety and liquidity of Germany's debt ensured a solid launch for its new March 2014 bond - despite the paper offering a sub-inflation yield.

"It is yet another indication... the market remains suspicious ... of a further deterioration of the debt crisis. It is not fully convinced that everything that has been agreed with regards to Greece is the final breakthrough," said Michael Leister, a rate strategist at DZ Bank.