LONDON Feb 23 German government bonds
opened higher on Thursday due to worries about global growth
driven by a spike in oil prices and doubts that Greece would be
able to implement tough austerity measures required under its
second bailout deal.
Oil prices rose due to ongoing unrest in Syria and failed
talks over Iran's disputed nuclear programme, prompting
investors to turn to low-yielding, safer assets such as U.S.
Treasuries and Bunds.
The Greek bailout, which includes a deal to impose hefty
losses on its private creditors, averts an unruly default next
month. But investors fear that Athens may still not be able to
keep its debt under control and the risk of a second debt
restructuring would resurface.
"A deal was in the price, but implementation risks are
high," one trader said. "Also the oil price (is rising) so we're
beginning to watch it. The market seems to take it as weighing
on growth."
At 0708 GMT, Bund futures were 26 ticks higher on
the day at 138.79, while 10-year cash yields were
stable at 1.90 percent.
A rally in debt issued by the euro zone's lower-rated states
this year seemed to lose momentum in recent days despite a
looming European Central Bank injection of large amounts of
three-year cash into the banking sector on Feb. 29.
"We need fresh supportive news from periphery to push it on
from these levels. After (the cash injection), where's the next
good news for periphery," the trader said.
U.S. jobless claims data later in the day may reverse some
of the gains caused by weak European PMIs on Wednesday if the
recent trend of improved figures continues.