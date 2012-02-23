LONDON Feb 23 German Bund futures briefly erased intra-day gains on Thursday, having steadily fallen after better than expected German Ifo business sentiment figures.

"There was the above-consensus data out of Germany... its a muted reaction but that's what's driving the selloff. It's not really anything to do with 'risk-on', it's just maybe some people paring back overweights in Bunds," a trader said

German Bund futures were last 10 ticks higher on the day at 138.63.