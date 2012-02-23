* Reform implementation risks in Greece sour sentiment
* Iran tensions push oil prices up, spark growth worries
* Rally in Italian, Spanish debt loses momentum
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Feb 23 German government bonds
rose on Thursday and looked headed towards the top of their
recent range on worries that a spike in oil prices could hit
growth and doubts Greece will be able to implement required
austerity measures under its bailout deal.
Oil prices hit new nine-month highs due to worsening unrest
in Syria and failed talks over Iran's disputed nuclear
programme. This triggered market concern about the impact on
growth, especially after Wednesday's weak euro zone PMI data,
rather than on inflation.
Thursday's better than expected German Ifo business
sentiment figures gave a brief boost to riskier debt but were
quickly followed by bleak economic forecasts for 2012 from the
European Commission, which sent investors scurrying back to safe
havens.
"We have more deflationary pressures in the euro economy now
that are offsetting potential inflation pressure from the oil
prices. The main risk is that the market has priced only a mild
recession," ING rate strategist Alessandro Giansanti said.
He added Bund yields, last steady at 1.90
percent, could move towards recent lows around 1.75 percent if
data remained weak in the near term.
Bund futures were last 24 ticks higher at 138.77,
and momentum indicators such as the Moving Average Convergence
Divergence - which moved higher but was still below its zero
line - signalled they would stay within the 137 -140 range they
have held at since mid-December, analysts said.
"A break above yesterday's 139.02 high will trigger further
extension towards last week's extreme at 139.59," UBS technical
strategist Richard Adcock said. Clive Lambert at Futuretechs saw
the next resistance at the top of the recent slow consolidation
trend at 139.41.
UNEASE OVER GREECE
Greece's second bailout, which was agreed on Tuesday and
includes a deal to impose hefty losses on its private creditors
as well as setting Athens tough austerity targets, has averted
an immediate unruly default.
But markets are well aware the country is hamstrung by a
brutal recession and has a track record of failing to deliver on
budget targets.
"There's a sufficient amount of scepticism that is keeping
the market cautious on that front. We need to see progress with
various aspects being implemented before the market will feel
more relief," WestLB fixed income strategist John Davies said.
Greece was expected to approve legislation enforcing
collective action clauses on its bondholders later in the day,
in a bid to prevent investors staying out of the debt swap.
A key sovereign bond due for repayment on
March 20 has fallen 16 cents in price in the past week to 28
cents in the euro. Traders said those who bought it with a view
to holding out for possible full repayment were booking losses
on that bet.
Italian yields rose in a further sign that a rally in
lower-rated debt spurred by massive injections of European
Central Bank cash has lost momentum despite a second offer of
cheap three-year loans to banks due on Feb. 29.
Some traders said valuations of peripheral debt looked
stretched and investors needed to see the euro zone enhancing
its protection mechanisms against the crisis, or better domestic
growth or budget data, for the rally to continue.
Italian 10-year yields were up 4 bps at 5.56
percent. ING's Giansanti recommended investors to book their
profits on the recent rally in Spanish and Italian debt before
the ECB tender.
WestLB's Davies said that if the take-up was around half a
trillion euros and Greece made progress on passing key
legislation, peripheral yields could fall a couple of dozen
basis points in March before investors started to focus on
fundamental factors again, such as growth and deficits.