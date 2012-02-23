* Middle East tensions push oil prices up, spark growth worries * Bunds range-bound as investors eye upcoming LTRO * Concerns over implementation of Greek debt deal weigh on risk appetite By Alessandra Prentice and Marius Zaharia LONDON, Feb 23 German government bonds rallied towards the top of their recent range on Thursday as market concerns about downbeat euro zone growth prospects and doubts over the implementation of Greece's debt deal boosted appetite for lower risk assets. A rise in oil prices to new nine-month highs due to worsening unrest in Syria and failed talks over Iran's disputed nuclear programme stoked fears about the impact on growth, especially after Wednesday's weak euro zone PMI data. Thursday's better-than-expected German Ifo business sentiment figures gave a brief boost to riskier assets but bleak economic forecasts for 2012 from the European Commission sent investors scurrying back to safe-havens. "The negative news from the European Commission insulated the Bund market from the bearish implications of the stronger IFO number," said Richard McGuire, a strategist at Rabobank. "But there is a bigger picture at play: the ongoing concerns regarding the Greek bailout and the outloook for the euro zone crisis." March Bund futures rose 49 ticks on the day to settle at 139.02 while German 10-year yields were down 1.5 bps at 1.86 percent. The contract was unlikely to break out of the 137 to 140 range - held since the start of the year - until the European Central Bank's last injection of three-year funds which have supported the rally in stocks and peripheral euro zone bonds so far this year is out of the way next week. "People...(are) playing the ranges at the moment, but because they are so unsure about what's going to happen with the LTRO, the flows remain light. Come the end of the month and the first few days of March I expect to see some bigger ranges," one trader said. Bund futures hit 139.10 earlier in the session, breaking above Wednesday's high of 139.02, a move which UBS strategist Richard Adcock said could trigger further small extensions. "It looks like it might push higher, but I don't think it is a particularly bullish development. It suggests the market could rally within its choppy sideways range," Adcock said. UNEASE OVER GREECE Greece's second bailout, which was agreed on Tuesday and includes a deal to impose hefty losses on its private creditors as well as setting Athens tough austerity targets, has averted an immediate unruly default. But markets are well aware the country is hamstrung by a brutal recession and has a track record of failing to deliver on budget targets. "It seems there has been a massive reassessment and the market has moved on to appraising the untenable nature of the Greek debt situation," Rabobank's McGuire said. Greece approved legislation enforcing collective action clauses on its bondholders as expected on Wednesday, in a bid to prevent investors staying out of the debt swap. A key sovereign bond due for repayment on March 20 has fallen 16 cents in price in the past week to 28 cents in the euro. Traders said those who bought it with a view to holding out for possible full repayment were booking losses on that bet. Italian yields rose in a further sign that a rally in lower-rated debt spurred by massive injections of European Central Bank cash has lost momentum despite a second offer of cheap three-year loans to banks due on Feb. 29. Some traders said valuations of peripheral debt looked stretched and investors needed to see the euro zone enhancing its protection mechanisms against the crisis, or better domestic growth or budget data, for the rally to continue. Italian 10-year yields were up 3 bps at 5.54 percent. ING rate strategist Alessandro Giansanti recommended investors book their profits on the recent rally in Spanish and Italian debt before the ECB tender.