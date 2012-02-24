* Bunds dip but Greek concerns limit losses * Test of highs seen possible if Greece fails to deliver * Italy to sell zero-coupon, inflation-linked bonds LONDON, Feb 24 German government bonds dipped on Friday but looked primed for a further rally driven by concerns over euro zone growth and the implementation of Greece's latest rescue deal. Bund futures retreated from one-week highs hit on Thursday as equities rallied but were well supported with a test of the top of the year's trading range above 140 in futures seen likely given that few in the market are convinced problems in Greece or elsewhere in the single currency area have been put to bed. "The downside seems very well protected given the overall disappointment and uncertainty regarding Greece," said Michael Leister, rate strategist at DZ Bank. "So the question is what could trigger a break to the upside... The market is very much biased to the negative given Greece's track record (at implementing reforms)... so any breakdown in talks, for example if Greece doesn't deliver on the conditions laid out in the package." Greece launches a bond swap on Friday, the first step towards securing funds from the 130 billion euro bailout package agreed earlier this week, while domestic growth stays hobbled by harsh austerity measures and opposition in Germany grows . "Peripheral wobbles could be coming back to haunt us," a trader said. "There's a lot of good news in there already as January was a periphery short-covering month and the rally went a long way so we're vulnerable to bad news, and at the same time Bunds have done okay through it all." March Bund futures were 16 ticks lower at 138.86 with 10-year yields a basis point higher at 1.89 percent. "Ahead of the weekend with implementation risk in Greece still running at elevated levels and Italian and Spanish bond supply to be digested and settled after the 3-year European Central Bank financing operation next week, we expect the Bund future to rally to 140," Commerzbank strategist David Schnautz said. Italy will sell up to three billion euros of zero coupon bonds and up to 1.5 billion euros of inflation-linked paper later on Friday. Reinvestment ahead of coupon and redemption payments totalling 41 billion euros next week is set to support the sale as well as an auction of up to 6.25 billion euros of fixed-rate bonds on Tuesday. But the rally in peripheral spreads spurred by December's injection of almost half a trillion euros of three-year bank funding by the ECB has fizzled out in February and even with a large take-up at a repeat operation on Wednesday, it is unclear how much more traction the periphery can get. "Less than 350 billion would be deemed to represent a better perception for the banks than a high number over 750 billion, said ING rate strategist Padhraic Garvey. "By the same token, a high number would be positive from a carry perspective as it would likely spark more buying of front-end Italian and Spanish paper." A Reuters poll released on Monday showed expectations for a take-up similar to the first operation at around half a trillion euros.