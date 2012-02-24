* Bunds dip but Greek concerns limit losses
* Test of highs seen possible if Greece fails to deliver
* Italy sells zero-coupon, inflation-linked bonds
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Feb 24 German government bonds
dipped on Friday but looked primed for a further rally driven by
concerns over euro zone growth and the implementation of
Greece's latest rescue deal.
Bund futures retreated from one-week highs hit on Thursday
as equities rose but were well supported with a test of the top
of the year's trading range above 140 in futures seen likely
given that few in the market are convinced problems in Greece or
elsewhere in the shared currency area have been put to bed.
"The downside seems very well protected given the overall
disappointment and uncertainty regarding Greece," said Michael
Leister, rate strategist at DZ Bank.
"So the question is what could trigger a break to the
upside... The market is very much biased to the negative given
Greece's track record (at implementing reforms)... so any
breakdown in talks, for example if Greece doesn't deliver on the
conditions laid out in the package."
Greece launches a bond swap on Friday, the
first step towards securing funds from the 130 billion euro
bailout package agreed earlier this week, while domestic growth
stays hobbled by harsh austerity measures and opposition in
Germany grows.
"Peripheral wobbles could be coming back to haunt us," a
trader said.
"There's a lot of good news in there already as January was
a periphery short-covering month and the rally went a long way
so we're vulnerable to bad news."
March Bund futures were 12 ticks lower at 138.90
with 10-year yields a basis point higher at 1.89
percent.
"Bunds have remained anchored which is a bit strange but I
suspect we'll discover in the next few days why they have not
come off," a second trader said.
"Perhaps we'll get some headlines reminding us that things
are not so good in Greece as they would like us to believe."
Italy sold three billion euros of zero coupon bonds and 1.5
billion euros of inflation-linked paper.
Reinvestment ahead of coupon and redemption payments
totalling 41 billion euros next week supported the sale and is
expected to help Italy sell up to 6.25 billion euros of
fixed-rate bonds on Tuesday.
Italian 10-year bond yields were 9 basis points
lower at 5.46 percent but the rally in peripheral spreads
spurred by December's injection of almost half a trillion euros
of three-year bank funding by the ECB has struggled to maintain
momentum in February.
Even with a take-up similar to the first operation expected
at a second three-year refi on Wednesday, according to a Reuters
poll, it is unclear how much more traction the
periphery can get.
"Yields on shorter-dated (Italian) paper are not half as
attractive as they were at the start of the year," said Nicholas
Spiro, managing director at Spiro Sovereign Strategy.
"There's still insufficient demand, particularly from
foreign buyers, for longer-dated bonds given the increased
risks. The Treasury is likely to find March and April a lot more
challenging than January and February."