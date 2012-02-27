LONDON Feb 27 German Bund futures edged
higher on Monday due to rising concern about the impact of
rising oil prices on growth, but the glimmer of more cash from
the IMF to help fight the euro zone crisis limited gains.
The Bund future was 5 ticks higher at 139.08 as
investors inched towards the safety and liquidity of German debt
with high oil prices hurting demand for riskier assets such as
equities on worries about constricted global growth.
Oil prices held near a 10-month high on Monday as tensions
over Iran's nuclear programme worsened, stoking supply concerns.
"It looks like the oil price effect from Iran is starting to
kick in ... from the G20 all we really know is that the firewall
debate goes on," a trader said.
Signs that easing German opposition to an enlarged rescue
mechanism may persuade the International Monetary Fund to put in
more cash helped offset growth concerns and limited the move
towards safe-havens.
Group of 20 leaders urged Europe to strengthen their
defenses against the euro zone crisis - a move which could then
convince leading economies to free up $2 trillion of crisis
fighting international resources.
The prospect of more aid funds was set to vie with worries
over growth for investors' attention ahead of the European
Central Bank's offer of three-year loans on Wednesday, where any
above-forecast demand was likely to provide risk assets with a
fresh boost.