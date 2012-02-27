Cypress Executive Chairman Ray Bingham steps down from board
June 12 Cypress Semiconductor Corp said on Sunday that Executive Chairman Ray Bingham has stepped down from the board, as the chipmaker wades through a brutal proxy battle.
LONDON Feb 27 German Bund futures fell to a session low on Monday, with traders citing selling orders triggered by a break below the psychologically important 139.00 level.
"The market feels like it's a bit heavy at the top end of the range here... 139 is towards the top of that range and people are looking at that level as a sell opportunity," one trader said.
Bund futures were last 21 ticks lower on the day at 138.82, having opened the session at 139.12.
* Proposes reappointing all six board members at AGM on June 27