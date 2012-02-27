LONDON Feb 27 German Bund futures fell to a session low on Monday, with traders citing selling orders triggered by a break below the psychologically important 139.00 level.

"The market feels like it's a bit heavy at the top end of the range here... 139 is towards the top of that range and people are looking at that level as a sell opportunity," one trader said.

Bund futures were last 21 ticks lower on the day at 138.82, having opened the session at 139.12.