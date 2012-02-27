* German Bunds steady, trading to remain in tight range
* Investor outlook hinges on demand for ECB 3-yr loans
* Boost for high-yielding euro zone bonds may be dampened
By William James
LONDON, Feb 27 German debt futures made a
steady start to the week, trading in a tight range as growth
concerns kept investor risk appetite subdued, with focus falling
on the ECB's cash injection due on Wednesday.
Bund futures - the bellwether of investor sentiment
towards the euro zone - were 3 ticks higher on the day at
139.06, reflecting a reluctance to take up large positions
before the European Central Bank reveals on Wednesday the demand
for its long-term banking loans.
"People are waiting for the ECB's LTRO (Long-Term
Refinancing Operation) to see where that cash gets sprayed
around. Last time it boosted assets all over the place, so we
have to be cautious from here," one trader said.
Concerns over the impact of high oil prices on economic
growth saw stock markets fall and the risk-off tone
across other asset classes offered safe-haven German government
bonds marginal support, traders said.
However, bond investors remained largely fixated on
Wednesday's ECB tender. The latest Reuters poll shows markets
expect 492 billion euros of demand for the three-year cash, made
available by the ECB to help shore up banks' funding positions.
A similar amount borrowed in December spurred risk appetite
and caused yields to tumble on debt issued by lower-rated states
such as Spain and Italy.
But those expecting a rally on a similar scale may be
disappointed this time around, market participants said.
"The short in periphery that was out there at the start of
the year has been largely covered. For periphery to do better
from here you're looking at people going long ... and that's not
happening yet," a second trader said.
Yields on Spanish and Italian 10-year bonds
were both 2 basis points higher on the day at
5.075 percent and 5.51 percent respectively.
Strategists at Commerzbank forecast banks would borrow 500
billion euros and said the operation would need to be well in
excess of the market's expectations to bring notable relief to
higher-yielding debt markets.
"We don't expect a noteworthy relief bounce in risky assets
unless allotment comes in significantly above forecasts - say,
above 800 billion euros," the bank's strategists said in a note.
GREEK SUPPORT
Greece's long-running debt problems were also likely to
prevent demand for low-risk government bonds drying up, with the
country undertaking a tricky debt restructuring and its 130
billion euro rescue subject to parliamentary approval by euro
zone states.
"We have some positive factors for risk appetite, with the
ECB tender coming up, but we also have some factors that will
prevent risk appetite from developing sharply," said Patrick
Jacq, strategist at BNP Paribas in Paris.
"There are still some uncertainties regarding ratification
(of the bailout) in Europe ... and also the participation rate
in the Greek (restructuring). All in all, factors are very
balanced."
Germany was expected to endorse the bailout on Monday, even
though Chancellor Angela Merkel faces increasing domestic unrest
over the provision of a second rescue package to Greece in two
years.
Greece has set a March 8 deadline for investors to sign up
to a debt swap designed to sharply reduce its debt burden.