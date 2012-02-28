* German Bunds hover near February lows

* Italy sells 6.25 bln euros of 5-, new 10-year bonds

* Banks prepare for three-year funding operation

LONDON, Feb 28 German government bond yields held near their lowest levels this month on Tuesday, supported by prospects of another mammoth ECB liquidity injection and growing German opposition to a larger euro zone bailout fund.

Italian yields also fell with the country successfully selling 6.25 billion euros of five and new 10-year bonds, and shorter-dated debt outperformed ahead of Wednesday's offer to banks of three-year European Central Bank cash.

The money is also expected to further support Italian and Spanish government bonds. A Reuters poll showed 30 euro money market traders expect banks to take 500 billion euros. Forecasts ranged from 200 billion to 750 billion euros.

But there were indications that demand may be larger than the consensus forecast with banks reducing their take-up of one-week funds on Tuesday, parking collateral in return for 134 billion euros of overnight funds, ready to roll it into Wednesday's three-year operation.

"The average expectation was probably that 50 or 60 billion euros would be rolled out of the 1-week operation ... If we're looking at 60 or 70 billion euros more at the three-year tender than you easily come up with something north of 500 billion euros," said Peter Schaffrik, rate strategist at RBC Capital Markets, adding that would likely benefit all asset classes.

The ECB's first long-term cash injection in late December helped to stabilise markets by removing concerns about a liquidity crunch in Europe, and banks, particularly in Spain and Italy, used some of the funds to buy their governments' debt.

Spanish and Italian banks' holdings of government bonds rose almost 85 billion euros in December and January, according to ECB data, although some of that is accounted for by an increase in the value of the paper as peripheral markets rallied.

But analysts say banks may be building a risky position.

"As banks load up on their own sovereign's debt they become increasingly vulnerable to a change in sentiment ... the question of asset quality and solvency still remains," Rabobank rate strategist Richard McGuire said.

Italy found solid demand at its bond sale, with hefty redemption and coupon payments this week of around 40 billion euros proving supportive.

"Clearly here we see the effect of domestic support and also of the ECB liquidity environment," said Michael Leister, rate strategist at DZ Bank.

Italian 10-year yields were 7 basis points lower at 5.36 percent although traders reported some domestic selling of bonds after the auction.

March Bund futures were 8 ticks higher at 139.82 after failing to break above Monday's 139.95 high, a move necessary to allow a test of January's 140.23 record high.

Ten-year yields were down a basis point at 1.82 percent, having headed back towards the 1.74 percent lower end of this year's trading range.

"The ECB liquidity is covering every issue like a bank of fog," a trader said.

"It is going without judgment into all assets and everything is going up at the same time, there's not much value but you have to be long everything. It's the only game and if you don't like it, you stay out."

The myriad uncertainties over Greece and the euro zone debt crisis also supported Bunds more broadly with German Chancellor Angela Merkel's room for manoeuvre on future euro zone bailouts in doubt.

"If Bunds do break out of their range, it's probably going to be to lower yields," a second trader said.

Standard & Poor's on Monday cut Greece's long-term ratings to 'selective default', the second firm to downgrade the country since Athens announced its bond swap plan, prompting the ECB to suspend Greek bonds' eligiblity as collateral in its financing operations.

Meanwhile derivatives body ISDA, the International Swaps and Derivatives Association, has been asked to determine if a Greek sovereign credit event has occurred. This may lead to a payout on outstanding credit default swap contracts.

A decision is expected by 1700 GMT on Wednesday.