* German Bunds hover near February lows
* Italy sells 6.25 bln euros of 5-, new 10-year bonds
* Banks prepare for three-year funding operation
LONDON, Feb 28 German government bond
yields held near their lowest levels this month on Tuesday,
supported by prospects of another mammoth ECB liquidity
injection and growing German opposition to a larger euro zone
bailout fund.
Italian yields also fell with the country successfully
selling 6.25 billion euros of five and new 10-year bonds, and
shorter-dated debt outperformed ahead of Wednesday's offer to
banks of three-year European Central Bank cash.
The money is also expected to further support Italian and
Spanish government bonds. A Reuters poll showed 30 euro money
market traders expect banks to take 500 billion euros. Forecasts
ranged from 200 billion to 750 billion euros.
But there were indications that demand may be larger than
the consensus forecast with banks reducing their take-up of
one-week funds on Tuesday, parking collateral in return for 134
billion euros of overnight funds, ready to roll it into
Wednesday's three-year operation.
"The average expectation was probably that 50 or 60 billion
euros would be rolled out of the 1-week operation ... If we're
looking at 60 or 70 billion euros more at the three-year tender
than you easily come up with something north of 500 billion
euros," said Peter Schaffrik, rate strategist at RBC Capital
Markets, adding that would likely benefit all asset classes.
The ECB's first long-term cash injection in late December
helped to stabilise markets by removing concerns about a
liquidity crunch in Europe, and banks, particularly in Spain and
Italy, used some of the funds to buy their governments' debt.
Spanish and Italian banks' holdings of government bonds rose
almost 85 billion euros in December and January, according to
ECB data, although some of that is accounted for by an increase
in the value of the paper as peripheral markets rallied.
But analysts say banks may be building a risky position.
"As banks load up on their own sovereign's debt they become
increasingly vulnerable to a change in sentiment ... the
question of asset quality and solvency still remains," Rabobank
rate strategist Richard McGuire said.
Italy found solid demand at its bond sale, with hefty
redemption and coupon payments this week of around 40 billion
euros proving supportive.
"Clearly here we see the effect of domestic support and also
of the ECB liquidity environment," said Michael Leister, rate
strategist at DZ Bank.
Italian 10-year yields were 7 basis points
lower at 5.36 percent although traders reported some domestic
selling of bonds after the auction.
March Bund futures were 8 ticks higher at 139.82
after failing to break above Monday's 139.95 high, a move
necessary to allow a test of January's 140.23 record high.
Ten-year yields were down a basis point at
1.82 percent, having headed back towards the 1.74 percent lower
end of this year's trading range.
"The ECB liquidity is covering every issue like a bank of
fog," a trader said.
"It is going without judgment into all assets and everything
is going up at the same time, there's not much value but you
have to be long everything. It's the only game and if you don't
like it, you stay out."
The myriad uncertainties over Greece and the euro zone debt
crisis also supported Bunds more broadly with German Chancellor
Angela Merkel's room for manoeuvre on future euro zone bailouts
in doubt.
"If Bunds do break out of their range, it's probably going
to be to lower yields," a second trader said.
Standard & Poor's on Monday cut Greece's long-term ratings
to 'selective default', the second firm to downgrade the country
since Athens announced its bond swap plan,
prompting the ECB to suspend Greek bonds' eligiblity as
collateral in its financing operations.
Meanwhile derivatives body ISDA, the International Swaps and
Derivatives Association, has been asked to determine if a Greek
sovereign credit event has occurred. This may lead to a payout
on outstanding credit default swap contracts.
A decision is expected by 1700 GMT on Wednesday.