* German Bund futures near record highs
* Italy finds strong demand at debt sale
* Banks prepare for ECB's three-year funding operation
By Marius Zaharia and Alessandra Prentice
LONDON, Feb 28 Prospects of another
mammoth European Central Bank cash injection and signs of
difficulties in strengthening the euro zone's safety net and
achieving fiscal unity pushed German Bunds near their record
highs on Tuesday.
Italy led a fall in short-dated euro zone bond yields after
the country successfully sold 6.25 billion euros of five and
10-year bonds.
Analysts say the liquidity glut could drive yields across
the euro zone lower in the short term, but any sign that efforts
to fight the debt crisis are slowing could easily reverse this
year's rally in peripheral debt.
Bund futures were last at 140.09, 35 ticks higher
on the day, within a whisker of an all-time high of 140.23 hit
in January. Cash 10-year German yields >DE10YT=TWEB> were 3.2
basis points lower at 1.798 percent.
"It has to do with ECB liquidity and current trends could
continue for a little while longer," Rainer Guntermann, rate
strategist at Commerzbank said. "But at current levels both
Bunds and peripheral markets are vulnerable to a correction."
The ECB is expected to inject half a trillion euros of cheap
three-year loans into the euro zone banking sector on Wednesday,
after it pumped in a similar amount of cash at its first such
tender at the end of last year.
Bunds also got a boost from signs of growing German
opposition to a larger bailout fund for the euro zone and
Ireland's announcement that it planned to hold a referendum on
Europe's new fiscal treaty.
A rejection would damage Dublin's long-term funding
prospects and cast doubt on the country's commitment to the
euro, as well as raising worries over the bloc's ability to
stick to its fiscal integration plans.
MIXED PICTURE
There were indications that demand for ECB cash may be even
larger than the consensus forecast with banks reducing their
take-up of one-week funds on Tuesday, parking collateral in
return for 134 billion euros of overnight funds, ready to roll
it into Wednesday's three-year operation.
"If the number comes out big, it could be a serious buying
story," said Sergio Capaldi, an analyst at Intesa Sanpaolo.
"I don't buy the theory that a big figure means troubles --
it's not a bad idea to borrow money at 1 percent and invest this
money in a 4-5 percent security."
Other analysts say banks may be building a risky position.
"As banks load up on their own sovereign's debt they become
increasingly vulnerable to a change in sentiment ... the
question of asset quality and solvency still remains," Rabobank
rate strategist Richard McGuire said.
Spanish and Italian banks' holdings of government bonds rose
almost 85 billion euros in December and January, according to
ECB data, although some of that is accounted for by an increase
in the value of the paper as peripheral markets rallied.
The myriad uncertainties over Greece and the euro zone debt
crisis also supported Bunds more broadly.
Standard & Poor's on Monday cut Greece's long-term ratings
to 'selective default', the second firm to downgrade the country
since Athens announced its bond swap plan,
prompting the ECB to suspend Greek bonds' eligibility as
collateral in its financing operations.
Meanwhile derivatives body ISDA, the International Swaps and
Derivatives Association, has been asked to determine if a Greek
sovereign credit event has occurred. This may lead to a payout
on outstanding credit default swap contracts.