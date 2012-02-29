LONDON Feb 29 German Bund futures rose to record highs on Wednesday as the European Central Bank's second massive liquidity injection into the banking system boosted most bonds issued by euro zone sovereigns.

"Everything is going up, I think the market is starting to discount a Japanese style scenario where rates stay low across the curve," one trader said.

"Everything gets distorted when you have too much money in the system, valuations become very difficult."

Bund futures rose to as much as 140.28, a fresh record high and up 22 ticks on the day, but quickly retreated back to 140.11.

The ECB alloted 530 billion euros, close to expectations for around half a trillion euros and adding to a liquidity boost that has eased immediate fears about the euro zone's debt crisis.