LONDON Feb 29 German Bund futures reversed gains on Wednesday, led lower by falls in U.S. government bonds as the Treasury Department's buyback programme prompted some traders to scale back long positions.

"Bunds are down because Treasuries are down. There has been very large block selling in (Treasury) futures. Everyone was long into the U.S. buybacks," a trader said.

March Bund futures were last 38 ticks lower on the day at 139.68, giving up earlier gains spurred by an injection of 530 billion euros in three-year cash by the European Central Bank.

The U.S./German 10-year yield spread widened by four basis points in the mid-afternoon European session to 15 bps, with the U.S. paper underperforming.