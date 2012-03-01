LONDON, March 1 The spread of 10-year
French government bond yields over Bunds narrowed on Thursday
with markets buoyed by a jump in excess liquidity in the banking
system.
Banks took another half a trillion euros of three-year funds
from the European Central Bank the previous day, boosting
sentiment and driving down yields in many euro zone bond markets
including France and Italy.
The spread narrowed 10 basis points on the day to 107 basis
points , also helped by a successful 8
billion euro auction
German Bund futures extended losses after the sale
to stand 20 ticks lower on the day at 139.69 .