* Italian yields break below key psychological levels
* ECB cash supports market but effect seen limited
* Spain finds good demand at 4.5 bln euro bond sale
By Alessandra Prentice and Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, March 1 Italian two-year bond
yields slipped below two percent on Thursday, their lowest level
in fifteen months, as a flood of cheap ECB funding boosted
appetite for peripheral debt which also led to strong demand at
a Spanish debt sale.
An additional half trillion euros of three-year European
Central Bank funds was added to the financial system on
Wednesday, briefly pushing German bund futures
to an all-time high of 140.28 as the extra liquidity underpinned
core and most peripheral euro zone debt prices.
Appetite for shorter-dated Italian bonds, which were the
biggest winners on Wednesday, remained robust with yields on
two-year paper falling to 1.89 percent, their
lowest since November 2010, due to a high Italian uptake of ECB
funds, traders said.
Ten-year yields also fell, dropping below 5
percent - over two percentage points lower than their peak late
last year - after Italian banks took 139 billion euros ($185.94
billion) in three-year ECB loans on Wednesday, out of a total of
530 billion euros.
"The main reason behind the sharp two-year Italian yield
fall is that Italian banks were one of the biggest
(participants) in the LTRO yesterday so the spread between Italy
and Spain on the 2-year (bond yields) inverted -- it's a
distortion," a London-based trader said.
Italian two-year bonds had yielded more than the Spanish
equivalent since August last year, but dipped below them on
Tuesday and were last around 40 basis points lower.
Spanish bond yields also fell, although they underperformed
Italian debt, and a 4.5 billion euro sale of shorter-dated bonds
s drew healthy demand.
But analysts had doubts whether the rally could continue for
much longer given the myriad of problems in the euro zone yet to
be addressed.
"We expect further tightening in cross-country spreads in
the coming weeks and a "positive" outcome of this week's EU
summit might also be supportive," said Annalisa Piazza, market
economist at Newedge Strategy in London.
"However, we rule out that the extent of the tightening
movement will be massive as fundamentals are not so favourable,
with risks of a deep recession still looming on the EMU
periphery."
Excess liquidity also benefited French bonds with the spread
of 10-year French government bond yields over Bunds narrowing 11
basis points to 106 basis points ,
also helped by a successful 8 billion euro auction.
German Bund futures extended losses as Italian and
Spanish bonds rallied to stand 45 ticks lower on the day at
139.44 with 10-year yields rising 4 basis points
to 1.86 percent, around the middle of this year's trading range.
The safe-haven debt was set to remain well supported however
as the market refocused on economic fundamentals and the Greek
bailout process.
TOO EXPENSIVE?
Traders said the recent collapse in yields at the short end
of the Italian curve may have gone too far and some were
anticipating investors start taking profits after the recent
rally.
"Some accounts are getting in some trades just waiting for
the curve to flatten. They are expecting some profit-taking on
the 2-year and 3-year paper, which is looking super expensive,"
the trader said.
Meanwhile, The International Swaps and Derivatives
Association, the arbiter of rules governing the sale and use of
credit default swaps meets on Thursday to determine whether
Greece's debt swap should be considered a credit event as a
deadline for bondholders to agree to the process looms
.
Credit default swaps help insure holders of debt against
the risk of default.